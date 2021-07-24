Watch now: Cattle take the stage at the Lincoln County Fair

If any fair livestock contest could be compared to athletics, beef shows would be at the top of the list.

It can take a lot of human muscle to pull a 1,000-pound-plus cow or steer into and around a show ring, as visitors to Saturday’s Lincoln County Fair beef contests could clearly see.

Sisters Megan and Kelsey Amos, who live near Stapleton but inside Lincoln County, got their morning workouts in as they paraded cattle of various sizes during 4-H showmanship and breed contests.

“If you’re showing a goat or a sheep, you can kind of manhandle them,” said Megan, 17, as she brushed down Tigger, a yearling Charolais-cross heifer, for showing later in the morning.

“Because these are so big, you have to tame them to show them how to act. We spend a lot of time in the barn training and walking them.”

It had already been a good morning for Kelsey, 13, who won the 4-H intermediate showmanship title and a Nebraska State Fair berth with Heath, a steer and another Charolais cross.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My main focus is (keeping) eye contact and making the animal look as best as possible,” said the incoming eighth-grader at Stapleton Public Schools.