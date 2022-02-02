Watch now: Cecelia Lawrence reflects on her time as North Platte library director, while her successor Sky Seery looks to the future

The start of the North Platte Public Library’s computer age was literally waiting for Cecelia Lawrence when she became director some 27 years ago.
“There was one computer when I came,” she said. “This office was filled with boxes and boxes of computers. They were just getting ready for the (card catalog) automation project.”
Now she’s handing off the only library she’s ever managed to her hand-picked successor.
Lawrence, 59, will retire Friday in favor of Sky (Shute) Seery, who pursued her own professional librarian’s career after volunteering and working for Lawrence from 2004 to 2011.
North Platte residents are invited to a retirement party for Lawrence from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher and the City Council must permanently appoint Seery, 43, who rejoined the staff in June as full-time “library director successor.”
She was three years into her job as North Platte High School’s librarian when Lawrence — who converted a vacant full-time spot into an heir apparent’s job — shared her retirement plans.
“Last spring, Cecelia called me and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ which was quite a shock to me,” said Seery, a North Platte native and 1997 Hershey High School graduate.
She first joined the city’s Library Advisory Board in 2004, then quit to become a circulation clerk from 2007 to 2011.
By then, she was taking college classes — with Lawrence’s encouragement.
“I was just a mom with two little kids when I started,” said Seery, a member of both the Library Advisory Board and library foundation board since 2011.
Those two kids, Johnathan and Paige, are now 22 and 14 respectively. And Seery now holds an associate’s degree from North Platte Community College, a bachelor’s in human resources management from Bellevue University and a master’s in library and information services from the University of Missouri.
“I’ve been really lucky in my library career to have been guided toward positions,” Seery said. “It feels like coming home, having worked with a majority of the staff and even just in my volunteering.”
She and her mentor share a vital characteristic: They fell in love with libraries as young adults.
Lawrence, a native of Cherokee, Iowa, got the bug through a work-study gig in the library at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
She worked for the Nebraska Library Commission in Lincoln from 1986 to 1994, holding down a part-time job at a Lincoln Barnes & Noble bookstore for good measure.
“When you love your books, you’ve just got to do it 24-7,” Lawrence said.
On the side, she earned her master’s degree in library science from Kansas’ Emporia State University. After picking it up in 1994, North Platte was first to offer her a job.
Lawrence actually applied for the assistant director’s job under predecessor Wilma McFarland, who died of cancer before the hiring process was completed.
City officials asked applicants “‘Are you interested in becoming the director?’ And I was like, ‘Sure!’” Lawrence said.
“I was young and green” when she walked into the library on March 23, 1995. “But I felt I had such a good foundation in the library field that I could do it. ...
“I had a lot of confidence and was ready to take on the challenge to bring this library into the 21st century.”
It started with hooking up those boxed computers so the library could retire its hard-copy card catalog. Today’s patrons can access the library’s online catalog on-site and at ci.north-platte.ne.us/library.
The library opened its first Technology Learning Center in 1998, beginning with five computers and expanding to 12 in 2000, Lawrence said.
Two years later, she found herself in the midst of a lengthy local saga’s last chapter.
After saying “no” three times in the 1990s, North Platte Public Schools patrons approved a bond issue in 2000 to build a new high school.
Victory came with a condition: Try to find a new use for NPHS’ “1930s building,” the three-story brick structure on its east end that had first opened in 1933.
Preservation-minded residents proposed moving the library there from the two-story building that replaced the 1912 Carnegie Library in 1967.
But a bond issue for the conversion won only 46% of the vote on May 14, 2002. The 1933 school was torn down.
“I knew it was a long shot,” Lawrence said. The library would have used only the main floor, but “to make it flexible for a public library in the 21st century, you’d basically have had to gut it.”
She said enthusiasm cooled as it became clear that approval wouldn’t have saved the 1933 school’s “Little Theatre,” home to student assemblies, concerts, plays, Miss Nebraska pageants and a Nebraska governor’s debate in fall 1986.
“Even if we could have saved it, I don’t think that would have passed the bond issue,” Lawrence said.
City officials explored crossing and closing North Vine Street next to the library to build a modern addition atop City Hall’s parking lot.
But Lincoln County by then was moving toward replacing its aging jail near the library, an effort capped by a successful bond-issue vote in 2008.
The city settled for an indoor facelift, closing the library for a month in December 2007 to repaint, install new carpet, reorganize collections and move the circulation desk to the middle of the first floor.
“So we just keep chugging along in this little old building,” Lawrence said.
The latest renovation required a two-week May 2018 shutdown to carve out first-floor space for the Creation Station, where patrons can use 3D printers and other software-driven creative equipment.
Donations paid for installing the room and permanent “makerspace” equipment after it opened with trial machines provided through a Nebraska Library Commission grant.
But the COVID-19 pandemic’s March 2020 arrival shut the doors, curtailing almost everything except the library’s online services.
North Platte’s library was Nebraska’s first to resume limited hours, Lawrence said. But even two years later, “we’re just like any business. We’re in rebuilding mode.”
Ten senior staff members have left over that time, Lawrence said. And she’s joining them.
“One hundred percent, yes,” she said when asked if COVID-19 factored into her retirement. “The stress of the past two years probably shortened my career by two or three years.”
Continued recovery will be one of Seery’s challenges as incoming director, Lawrence said. “Society has done a shift in what they do, where they spend their dollars, what they utilize (in library services). They’re going to go where they feel safe.”
On the other hand, it’s not like Seery won’t ever see her longtime mentor.
Lawrence will keep collaborating with longtime library staffer and local historian Kaycee Anderson in writing the library’s ongoing Facebook series on North Platte history.
She wants to try her hand at book-writing, starting with a history of the Nebraskaland Days celebration that began in Lincoln in 1964 and moved permanently to North Platte in 1968.
There’s also lending a hand with the two youngest of the six grandchildren Lawrence shares with husband Bill Kackmeister. She likes to paint and plans to take art classes.
And ...