Watch now: Cecelia Lawrence reflects on her time as North Platte library director, while her successor Sky Seery looks to the future

She first joined the city’s Library Advisory Board in 2004, then quit to become a circulation clerk from 2007 to 2011.

By then, she was taking college classes — with Lawrence’s encouragement.

“I was just a mom with two little kids when I started,” said Seery, a member of both the Library Advisory Board and library foundation board since 2011.

Those two kids, Johnathan and Paige, are now 22 and 14 respectively. And Seery now holds an associate’s degree from North Platte Community College, a bachelor’s in human resources management from Bellevue University and a master’s in library and information services from the University of Missouri.

“I’ve been really lucky in my library career to have been guided toward positions,” Seery said. “It feels like coming home, having worked with a majority of the staff and even just in my volunteering.”

She and her mentor share a vital characteristic: They fell in love with libraries as young adults.

Lawrence, a native of Cherokee, Iowa, got the bug through a work-study gig in the library at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.