Watch Now: City leaders cheer Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to open 875-job meatpacking plant along Newberry Access

Mayor Brandon Kelliher and County Board Chairman Kent Weems both cheered the project and what it could mean locally.

“This is quite an exciting day for our community, because we’re going to hear about an economic opportunity like we have not seen for many, many, many years,” Kelliher said in opening the press conference.

“We’re looking for diversity in this community in the private sector, and we know we can’t rely on one employer,” Weems said, referring to the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard.

“This looks like a way to turn the corner.”

As the hourlong press conference ended, Kelliher urged residents to “focus on the facts” and attend or listen to city meetings as officials consider whether to see the project through.

“This isn’t going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “We as a city are not going to just let this happen to us. We are going to make this the best experience for all concerned.”

Community leaders have been receiving more inquiries from other potential employers, Kelliher added.

“All those people are watching how this goes, and they will determine whether they want to come here based on how our community reacts to this opportunity.”