Watch now: Cody Park Pool prepares to open for the season

The splash of someone going off the high dive at Cody Park Pool will set the tone for a summer of getting back to normal in North Platte.

The pool’s official opening is June 1, but it will likely open on Memorial Day, depending on the weather, said Bob Barr, city recreation superintendent.

“We’re excited to have Cody Pool open after not being open at all last summer,” Barr said.

He said Memorial Day is not usually busy because many folks are out at area lakes and campgrounds. That day gives the staff an opportunity to run through procedures.

“That first day is really good for our lifeguards to have a day where they can work on their rotations; they can work on any of their emergency procedures that they want to review,” Barr said. “As far as the pool itself, we have a lot of work to do to get it ready this year since it was idle last year.”

The head lifeguards and Barr were busy Tuesday filling the pool.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We haven’t started the heater or a lot of the mechanical things yet,” Barr said.

He said a good group of lifeguards is on board for the season.