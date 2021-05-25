Watch now: Cody Park Pool prepares to open for the season

The splash of someone going off the high dive at Cody Park Pool will set the tone for a summer of getting back to normal in North Platte.
The pool’s official opening is June 1, but it will likely open on Memorial Day, depending on the weather, said Bob Barr, city recreation superintendent.
“We’re excited to have Cody Pool open after not being open at all last summer,” Barr said.
He said Memorial Day is not usually busy because many folks are out at area lakes and campgrounds. That day gives the staff an opportunity to run through procedures.
“That first day is really good for our lifeguards to have a day where they can work on their rotations; they can work on any of their emergency procedures that they want to review,” Barr said. “As far as the pool itself, we have a lot of work to do to get it ready this year since it was idle last year.”
The head lifeguards and Barr were busy Tuesday filling the pool.
“We haven’t started the heater or a lot of the mechanical things yet,” Barr said.
He said a good group of lifeguards is on board for the season.
“We’re really lucky because a lot of towns are struggling to find guards,” Barr said. “We have enough to do both pools, so we’re excited about that.”
With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing, Barr said, things will move closer to normal at the outdoor pool.
“We won’t have the restrictions like we did at the Rec Center with designated lanes and things like that,” Barr said. “We aren’t going to require people to wear masks. If they feel better wearing masks, they’re sure welcome to, but our understanding now is the regulations for outdoor things have loosened up a lot.”
Hours in June will be 1-7 p.m.; July and the first part of August, 1-8 p.m.; and shorter once school begins near the end of August.
“We adjust our hours because kids go back to school and we start running out of enough guards,” Barr said, “and the demand is not necessarily there all the way through August.”
The head lifeguards at Cody Park for the summer include Claire Tegtmeier, Jonathan Brouillette, Caleb Tegtmeier, Montana Heffernan and Kelsey Salazar-Allen.