Watch now: Colorado man aims to spread message of God's love, walks through North Platte with cross

At the sound of the ram’s horn, Joe Shortino is calling Christians to prayer, warning of the enemy’s approach and giving a call to battle.
Shortino, of Ault, Colorado, has traversed the United States with a simple message of hope as he walks with a wooden cross over his shoulder and American and POW/MIA flags flying from the top.
“February will be nine years I’ve been walking the U.S.,” Shortino said. “I gave up a six-figure income in the oil fields to walk with the cross.”
He also honors U.S. veterans. Without them, he said, there would be no freedom.
“I’m praying for our nation,” Shortino said. “It’s been about three to 3½ years since I’ve been in North Platte.”
Shortino said he doesn’t not push anything on anyone, but shares the message of Christ’s love.
“Jesus said, ‘If I be lifted up, I will draw all men unto me,’” Shortino said. “So, I leave that work up to him.”
In the years he has walked, Shortino said, he has covered over 30,000 miles and 19 states.
