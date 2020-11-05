Watch now: CR Rustic Antique Mall prepares for grand opening

Corey and Rob Derbyshire found their niche and in the process discovered it was something they both enjoyed.
Restoring and repurposing antiques, as well as other items, has developed into a business that is now located in historic downtown North Platte in the former Woolworth building at 413 N. Dewey St.
CR Rustic Antique Mall has been open since Aug. 1, but with the construction on “the bricks,” the Derbyshires decided to wait to celebrate their grand opening. The business opens at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and the ribbon cutting will take place at noon with North Platte Area Chamber and Development hosting.
“This is not something we anticipated we would ever do,” Rob said of the business. “It just happened for us.”
“We just found something we both enjoy and doing together,” Corey said.
“We really play well off each other,” Rob said. “Corey has her talents and I have mine and I think we share them well, so that’s been important for us.”
The soft opening Aug. 1 was during street construction in front of the shop, but the couple said it gave them time to work on projects.
“The revitalizing of downtown is really important,” Rob said. “Corey was really busy painting furniture, but now we’re getting those drive-through customers and people from out of state that maybe didn’t know how to get down here.”
CR Rustic offers more than what is produced by the Derbyshires.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Corey said. “We have a great mix of antiques and craft items and boutique items.”
For Corey and Rob, the idea began with a look toward retirement.
“We bought a cabin in Oklahoma that was going to be our retirement home,” Rob said. “That’s really how restoring and painting furniture got started.”
Rob said they don’t own the cabin anymore because they started this business.
“We were lucky enough to find a shop here in town that we took part in, and then we wanted our own place, so here we are,” Rob said.
The store currently has 28 vendors with room for more.
“They rent spaces or bookshelves or whatever it might be to get their product in here,” Rob said.
A website will soon be operational, but for now their business information can be found at facebook.com/CRRUSTIC or by calling the shop at 308-221-6725.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.