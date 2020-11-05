Watch now: CR Rustic Antique Mall prepares for grand opening

Corey and Rob Derbyshire found their niche and in the process discovered it was something they both enjoyed.

Restoring and repurposing antiques, as well as other items, has developed into a business that is now located in historic downtown North Platte in the former Woolworth building at 413 N. Dewey St.

CR Rustic Antique Mall has been open since Aug. 1, but with the construction on “the bricks,” the Derbyshires decided to wait to celebrate their grand opening. The business opens at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and the ribbon cutting will take place at noon with North Platte Area Chamber and Development hosting.

“This is not something we anticipated we would ever do,” Rob said of the business. “It just happened for us.”

“We just found something we both enjoy and doing together,” Corey said.

“We really play well off each other,” Rob said. “Corey has her talents and I have mine and I think we share them well, so that’s been important for us.”

The soft opening Aug. 1 was during street construction in front of the shop, but the couple said it gave them time to work on projects.