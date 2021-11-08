Watch now: Decorating begins for North Platte Prairie Arts Center's Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees begins its fourth year at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte as people decorated Monday in preparation for the annual event.
The online auction opens Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 20 with a celebration and auction countdown scheduled for 7 p.m. that Saturday. The original Festival of Trees raised funds for the Miss Nebraska program, but PAC Executive Director Holly Carlini said now the beneficiary is changed every year.
“In the past, the funds raised have gone to the North Platte Community Playhouse, the Mikey Ride, and this year it will be the Lincoln County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program,” Carlini said.
Bidders can place bids online at gatewayrealty.hibid.com, and Carlini said people can go to the PAC during business hours Nov. 15-20 to view the trees and wreaths.
“On Nov. 20, Santa will be here all day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so families are invited to come in, take pictures with him and view all of the auction items and get in the Christmas spirit,” Carlini said.
Hot chocolate and cider will be available, and visitors can tour the PAC’s studios and galleries.
A big-screen TV will be set up to watch the online bidding live through the conclusion.
Holly Joy Howe of North Platte was busy decorating her tree Monday afternoon.
“Why I’m doing this is because I like to do anything creative,” Howe said. “I thought I could do something that would be different than what other people might do. I like big, involved projects.”
Howe is a supporter of the Prairie Arts Center and thought it would be fun and benefit good causes.
“I made all the decorations,” Howe said. “My husband (Keith) and I built an action in Photoshop to make the kaleidoscope design. I printed out it all out on transparency film and then sandwiched them between glass.”
Other ornaments she crafted were made with fused glass.
“I took an ice-dyeing class here at the Prairie Arts Center,” Howe said, “and one of the pieces of fabric I made in that class I used to make the tree skirt.”
For more information, go to prairieartscenter.org and click on the Events tab.
The Prairie Arts Center is at 416 N. Jeffers St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the phone number is 308-534-5121.