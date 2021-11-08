Watch now: Decorating begins for North Platte Prairie Arts Center's Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees begins its fourth year at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte as people decorated Monday in preparation for the annual event.

The online auction opens Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 20 with a celebration and auction countdown scheduled for 7 p.m. that Saturday. The original Festival of Trees raised funds for the Miss Nebraska program, but PAC Executive Director Holly Carlini said now the beneficiary is changed every year.

“In the past, the funds raised have gone to the North Platte Community Playhouse, the Mikey Ride, and this year it will be the Lincoln County (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program,” Carlini said.

Bidders can place bids online at gatewayrealty.hibid.com, and Carlini said people can go to the PAC during business hours Nov. 15-20 to view the trees and wreaths.

“On Nov. 20, Santa will be here all day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so families are invited to come in, take pictures with him and view all of the auction items and get in the Christmas spirit,” Carlini said.

Hot chocolate and cider will be available, and visitors can tour the PAC’s studios and galleries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A big-screen TV will be set up to watch the online bidding live through the conclusion.