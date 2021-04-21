Watch now: Despite challenges, North Platte High School finishes year with 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Five lucky children win Golden Tickets to tour Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory in the North Platte High School production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
The story is a well-known children’s novel that centers on the eccentric Willy Wonka and the adventures of Charlie Bucket.
NPHS senior Adeline Russell is cast in the role of Willy Wonka and said the play is a lot of fun.
“It’s the story we all know and love about four brats and Charlie, the poor one, who get the Golden Tickets to tour the chocolate factory,” Russell said. “Along the way they get into mischief, lots of trouble.”
Russell said each of the five Golden Ticket winners is lost during the play.
“Those are some of the funniest moments,” Russell said.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Russell said it was not possible to have a large group of kids play the Oompa-Loompas live.
“So on Saturday we recorded videos at the kids camp and had them sing the Oompa-Loompa song,” Russell said, referring to the Little Bulldog Theatre Camp at the high school.
Russell said the spring play is the final chapter of her drama experience at NPHS.
“I’ve done pretty much all the shows since my freshman year,” Russell said. “It’s a fun show for last laughs. I think the night of the shows there will be a lot of emotions for everybody.”
Director David Cooper said it’s been a different show.
“We’ve done the show four times,” Cooper said, “but this time it’s different because we can’t do a lot of close contact.”
The videos of the children singing, Cooper said, worked out really well for the show.
Performance times will be 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday at NPHS. Face masks will be required for the in-person audience.
