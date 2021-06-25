Watch now: Despite her mom being a former Miss Nebraska, Morgan Holen 'truly had to want to do the job' for herself

“I love to tell my students about times when things don’t go right and you have to adapt and figure out how to be flexible,” Holen said. “Those are the times you’re going to grow the most.”

Holen has a lifetime history of participation in the Miss Nebraska program. Her mother, Jodi (Miller) Holen is the 1988 Miss Nebraska and was also choreographer for the program for a number of years through the 1990s. In 1997, Jodi was pregnant with Morgan and “carried” her on stage during rehearsals for the program in June of that year.

“My sister (Brittany Holen) and I would come to North Platte every year for Miss Nebraska and it was because my mom was a volunteer choreographer,” Holen said. “We got to take a trip to North Platte and that was the highlight of our summer.”

Holen started with the Little Sister program when she was 7 years old. In 2014, she was Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen and being a part of the organization through the years has helped her understand the commitment that was needed.

“I witnessed how much of a job Miss Nebraska was and how much you had to put into it,” Holen said. “I didn’t want to do it unless I could do it 110%.”

After her year as Outstanding Teen ended, she took off a few years for school.