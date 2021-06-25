Watch now: Despite her mom being a former Miss Nebraska, Morgan Holen 'truly had to want to do the job' for herself

Instead of preparing for the Miss Nebraska competition in June 2020, Morgan Holen of Omaha spent the month studying for her GRE.
“I found out we weren’t going to have a competition the day before graduation,” said Miss Nebraska 2021, who received her crown June 12. “I predicted we might postpone and make it a later date, but I didn’t think we would have to wait an entire year.”
Like many around the world, Holen used the year the world was on hold as an opportunity to grow.
“I will say I was sad for a day,” Holen said. “There was a time to be sad about it because I had worked really hard, but the next day I turned and around and said, ‘What can I do to be even more prepared for the job in a year from now?’”
She wanted to be able to look back and see that she moved forward through that year.
“I want to be able to say that every day I progressed and made myself not only a better person for the job of Miss Nebraska,” Holen said, “but a better person in general.”
During that year off, Holen became a Gallup-certified strengths coach and tested for an opportunity to get into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Master of Business Administration program.
She said it has given her the opportunity to teach her students about difficult times.
“I love to tell my students about times when things don’t go right and you have to adapt and figure out how to be flexible,” Holen said. “Those are the times you’re going to grow the most.”
Holen has a lifetime history of participation in the Miss Nebraska program. Her mother, Jodi (Miller) Holen is the 1988 Miss Nebraska and was also choreographer for the program for a number of years through the 1990s. In 1997, Jodi was pregnant with Morgan and “carried” her on stage during rehearsals for the program in June of that year.
“My sister (Brittany Holen) and I would come to North Platte every year for Miss Nebraska and it was because my mom was a volunteer choreographer,” Holen said. “We got to take a trip to North Platte and that was the highlight of our summer.”
Holen started with the Little Sister program when she was 7 years old. In 2014, she was Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen and being a part of the organization through the years has helped her understand the commitment that was needed.
“I witnessed how much of a job Miss Nebraska was and how much you had to put into it,” Holen said. “I didn’t want to do it unless I could do it 110%.”
After her year as Outstanding Teen ended, she took off a few years for school.
“I went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for four years and was very involved on campus,” Holen said. “I actually found what fueled my social impact initiative, which is ‘Lead with your strengths: The power of strengths-based mentoring.’”
She was fully involved in college life and all its associated activities.
“When I graduated was when I became serious about wanting to compete for the job of Miss Nebraska,” Holen said. “I felt I could utilize all of what I learned in college and how I’d grown in college and bring my best foot forward to the job.”
She graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism and advertising and public relations.
“I was on the camera side and now I just completed one year of my masters in business administration, the MBA program in grad school,” Holen said. “I’ll put that on hold for a year and then I’ll come back and finish it out.”
Her family has been a major part of the preparation process of becoming Miss Nebraska.
“I’m extremely close with my mom,” Holen said. “I will say I have an older sister who loves the Miss Nebraska organization, but never had a desire to compete.”
The theme in the Holen household was the foundation of her taking the step to compete.
“In our house, it was, ‘If you want to do it, then you have to realize this is a full-time job and it is too much of an undertaking to do it only for someone else,’” Holen said. “I truly had to want to do the job for myself.”
She said her mom was a great resource and Holen valued her opinion.
“I also knew I needed to take those steps on my own and I needed to navigate what it would look like to be Miss Nebraska,” Holen said. “I absolutely loved having her by my side and she’s a constant cheerleader in everything I do, not only in Miss Nebraska, but everything.”
Without her family, Holen said the process would be very difficult.
“When you’re reaching a goal and it’s this high and it takes this amount of time to try to reach that goal, you have to have a solid support system.” Holen said. “My dad (Brad) would give me current events prep and help walk me through some interview. My mom would help me in all phases of competition.
“My sister would also inspire me in ways that she is one of the hardest workers I know.”
Holen hit the ground running with attending a number of Nebraskaland Days events including the Golden Games on June 17. She started the process of meeting the people of her state up close and personal and hopes to further her social impact initiative moving forward.
“I’m going to partner with TeamMates mentoring,” Holen said. “There’s 150 chapters across our state and I’m hoping to get to have a touch point with almost all of them or as many as I can get to.”
She said even though she is from Omaha, she has a love for all areas of the state.
“I have a special place in my heart for central Nebraska: Bertrand, where my dad is from,” she said, “and I have great grandparents who live in western Nebraska, in the Mitchell and Gering area.”
As her journey is now into its second week, she will spend a lot of time on the road.
“I’m excited that I’ll actually get to travel and step into all these communities,” Holen said. “At the heart of it, I really love the state of Nebraska. I think we have a very diverse population and whether you’re in Omaha or Lincoln on the east side of our state, or clear out in Alliance on the west side of our state, I think what we represent makes me so excited to do this job.”