Watch now: Donations continue to build for Colorado wildfire victims

Char Merrill-Swalberg and a group of volunteers have made the Bomgaars parking lot a second home of sorts for the past seven days.

They have spent hours in the cold and snow camped by a 53-foot trailer to collect donations for people affected by the Colorado wildfires.

“I closed out at about 3:45 (p.m.) yesterday,” said Merrill-Swalberg, the organizer of the drive. “I didn’t want anybody out driving. It didn’t bother me to be out here (in the storm), but I didn’t want anybody (else) to be out in the weather.”

Merrill-Swalberg was back out in the parking lot around noon Thursday and planned to stay until dusk. Her plan is to have the trailer on the road by Sunday or Monday.

Collection efforts began on New Year’s Eve, and the trailer was about half full with donated items Thursday.

One individual even donated a mountain bike.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Merrill-Swalberg estimated that about 500 blankets have been donated. She said the focus now is on diapers, pet food, water, canned goods and toilet papers.

A group from Tryon has donated a pallet of pet food that should arrive by the weekend, which will mark the truck’s departure.