Watch now: Donations continue to build for Colorado wildfire victims
Watch now: Donations continue to build for Colorado wildfire victims

Char Merrill-Swalberg and a group of volunteers have made the Bomgaars parking lot a second home of sorts for the past seven days.

They have spent hours in the cold and snow camped by a 53-foot trailer to collect donations for people affected by the Colorado wildfires.

“I closed out at about 3:45 (p.m.) yesterday,” said Merrill-Swalberg, the organizer of the drive. “I didn’t want anybody out driving. It didn’t bother me to be out here (in the storm), but I didn’t want anybody (else) to be out in the weather.”

Merrill-Swalberg was back out in the parking lot around noon Thursday and planned to stay until dusk. Her plan is to have the trailer on the road by Sunday or Monday.

Collection efforts began on New Year’s Eve, and the trailer was about half full with donated items Thursday.

One individual even donated a mountain bike.

Merrill-Swalberg estimated that about 500 blankets have been donated. She said the focus now is on diapers, pet food, water, canned goods and toilet papers.

A group from Tryon has donated a pallet of pet food that should arrive by the weekend, which will mark the truck’s departure.

Merrill-Swalberg hopes to add pallets of toilet paper, water, nonperishable food goods or diapers as well — through the contributions of individuals or a business, or purchased with financial donations.

She said one woman donated $500 through Venmo when the collection started last week.

“People have been dropping off blankets and slipping me $20 here and there, too,” Merrill-Swalberg said. “A few people have donated $100 each, too.”

She estimated that about $1,000 has been donated so far. Those funds will be used to buy pallets of supplies.

There are plans to send a second trailer to Colorado as well.

An individual in Indiana reached out to her and offered to donate diapers, canned goods, water, and paper and hygiene products.

“We just have to get it (to Colorado),” she said.

More Information

Donations for the Colorado wildfire victims are being collected at a trailer in the north end of the Bomgaars parking lot at 510 E. Philip Ave.  Items that will be accepted include water, blankets, nonperishable food, large trash bags, shovels, work gloves, coats, gloves, hats, baby items, pet food and supplies, paper goods and hygiene products, flashlights and hand/foot warmers. Those who have additional questions can call organizer Char Merrill-Swalberg at 308-520-9516. 

