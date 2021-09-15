Watch now: Everyone gets to experience the Western way of life with Partner Up Rodeo in North Platte

ESU 16 brought together students with special needs and numerous volunteers for its annual Partner Up Rodeo Wednesday at the Wild West Arena.

Megan Lantis and Lou Cox-Fornander, committee members for the Partner Up Rodeo, said volunteers and students came from several communities around North Platte.

“We are so excited to be here today,” Cox-Fornander said. “This is an event where we bring kids with special needs and high school rodeo kids, junior high rodeo kids, kids who just love the Western way of life together to just experience a Western day of fun.”

Cox-Fornander said the event is not possible without community support.

“People call and wonder when we’re having the event to see when they can volunteer and take part in it,” Lantis said, “because it’s so good for everyone’s soul. It’s a feel-good day.”

Lantis said there were over 70 participants Wednesday.

“Each one is paired one-to-one with either a high school volunteer, a junior high volunteer or a college student,” Lantis said.

The annual event will celebrate a milestone next year.