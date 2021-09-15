 Skip to main content
Watch now: Everyone gets to experience the Western way of life with Partner Up Rodeo in North Platte
Luke Dyer, 8, of Sutherland works with several Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team members as he learns how to rope a calf. Students with special needs from all around the North Platte area came together Wednesday with volunteers for the annual Partner Up Rodeo hosted by ESU 16 at the Wild West Arena.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

ESU 16 brought together students with special needs and numerous volunteers for its annual Partner Up Rodeo Wednesday at the Wild West Arena.

Megan Lantis and Lou Cox-Fornander, committee members for the Partner Up Rodeo, said volunteers and students came from several communities around North Platte.

“We are so excited to be here today,” Cox-Fornander said. “This is an event where we bring kids with special needs and high school rodeo kids, junior high rodeo kids, kids who just love the Western way of life together to just experience a Western day of fun.”

Cox-Fornander said the event is not possible without community support.

“People call and wonder when we’re having the event to see when they can volunteer and take part in it,” Lantis said, “because it’s so good for everyone’s soul. It’s a feel-good day.”

Lantis said there were over 70 participants Wednesday.

“Each one is paired one-to-one with either a high school volunteer, a junior high volunteer or a college student,” Lantis said.

The annual event will celebrate a milestone next year.

“This is so exciting for us because this is our ninth year,” Cox-Fornander said, “which means that next year it’s going to be 10 years for us.”

