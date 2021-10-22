Watch now: Finishing touches mark completion of North Platte Downtown Association's 'street and above' project

Capping a quick operation Friday afternoon, a TK’s Welding & Fabrication crane maneuvers the second and last lighted arch welcoming visitors to North Platte’s downtown Canteen District into place over northbound Dewey Street past the “S-curve” to Jeffers Street.

It’s slightly wider than but otherwise identical to the first arch, which took its place July 2 at the intersection of Dewey and East Fourth Street. Installation of the second arch completes the North Platte Downtown Association’s yearlong “street and above” beautification project after six blocks of downtown brick streets and utilities were renovated over 7½ months of “street and below” work last year.