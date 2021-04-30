Watch now: Fire crews battle grass fire on Friday afternoon

Area crews were called to a fire about 2 p.m. Friday and battled the blaze on a stretch of Sandhills prairie between North Weaver Hills Road and Sandhill Road into the evening.

Mutual aid crews were sent home about 7:45 p.m., while North Platte crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots. The fire burned an estimated three miles and affected about 400 to 450 acres, according to North Platte Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Einspahr.

A small fire started off Kabec Road where an individual was working and it quickly took off due to dry conditions and shifting winds. The fire moved in a northeast direction and threatened a few structures in the afternoon, but local farmer and ranchers with tractors were able to create a fire line to protect the structures.

A plane from both the Wallace and Broken Bow Fire Departments made a water drop on the blaze and were among the eight crews that responded. North Platte, Sutherland, Stapleton, Hershey, Maxwell and Arnold.

There also was a grass fire south of North Platte off Buckboard Road earlier in the day. The fire burned up trash piles and the side of the canal before it was contained. The fire burned two to three acres.

