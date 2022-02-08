Watch now: For director and cast, North Platte's 'Sound of Music' has familial ties

A familial love for “The Sound of Music” led the parents of Marta Holscher Nelson and her brother Kurt to name them after two of the von Trapp children.
Nelson went on to forge a career as a public schools music teacher in Chadron and North Platte and now is directing the North Platte Community Playhouse production of “The Sound of Music.”
She had never seen the stage version, only the movie.
“I read (the stage version) in October and I was delighted because it’s a lot different than the movie and I found it fun, refreshing,” Nelson said.
Although she has directed numerous musical events as a teacher, this is her first foray into directing a community theater musical. After looking at the music in preparation for directing the show, she was intrigued by the possibilities with the nuns chorus.
“The music for the nuns chorus is really good,” Nelson said. “It’s like a college choir women’s chorus, four to six parts, a cappella in some cases.”
The nuns’ songs are all sung in Latin, and Nelson said it is really good.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I want to do this right,’” Nelson said. “‘I hope I get a lot of women that are good singers.’ And we did.”
Fifteen women are in the nun’s chorus and quite a few of them are music teachers, currently or retired, or have taught music in the past. A number of them sing often in the community with groups such as Heartland Singers.
“I don’t think they’ve ever gone flat from the very get-go,” Nelson said. “When I hear the women’s chorus, it just takes my breath away and gives me goose bumps. For me, that is a major highlight.”
When the casting call was issued, Nelson said, she wondered who would audition.
“The talent that we got, it’s just amazing the talent we have in this community and they showed up,” Nelson said.
She said it was very difficult to select the lead roles because of the quality of those who auditioned.
“So I got the very best Maria, I got the very best Mother Abbess, I got the very best Captain von Trapp, and it was very exciting,” Nelson said. “And because of the very talented cast that I got and their dedication and their work ethic, it’s been a delight to direct this show.”
Laura Lynn Horst, cast as Maria, performed in the 1992 version at the Playhouse when she was 6 years old. She was Gretl, the youngest of the von Trapp children, and her father, Brian Horst, performed as Max Detweiler in that show 30 years ago.
“It was the first show I ever did and it spurred me into a career of majoring in theater in college and traveling with touring companies,” Horst said. “It just gave me that theater bug, and it was always a family affair with us.”
Horst said most of her acting experience has been in roles that fit her style.
“We’re sort of taught that we have a ‘type,’ and I was always cast as the funny best friend or the funny old lady, all those character roles, which I absolutely love playing,” Horst said. “But very rarely do I get cast as an ingénue, the romantic lead, so I was not expecting that.”
When she auditioned, Horst said, she was thinking she would have a good opportunity to perform as Mother Abbess.
“I was completely shocked and surprised, and I’m having an absolute wonderful time playing with (Mother Abbess Allison O’Neill) and bringing a little bit of that comedic sass that I tend to bring to all my characters and to Maria as well,” Horst said.
Dakota Guthrie, a junior at St. Patrick High School, is cast as Liesl.
“I’m really excited to be a part of this show,” Guthrie said. “I play Liesl, she’s 16 going on 17, and she’s quite a creative character. She’s struggling with young love and family and she really develops as a character as it goes on.”
Guthrie has participated in several productions at the Playhouse, getting her start in the Children’s Theater performance of “James and the Giant Peach.” Her favorite part of being in this production is the youngsters.
“The children that I get to work with are so much fun,” Guthrie said. “Our youngest one, Gretl, does a really cute foot stomp. It’s so cute and it makes me laugh every time.”
Nelson said not only are the stage actors talented, but the support crew has great talent as well.
“I’ve really got great helpers backstage,” Nelson said. “If we don’t have a good stage manager and a prop master and costumer and lights and all those little things you don’t think about, it doesn’t go.”
The orchestra pit is full of experienced musicians, with Sue McKain directing.
“Sue McKain is very detail-oriented,” Nelson said. “The people in the pit know exactly what to do and are really fine musicians down there just playing away.”
Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and Feb. 18-19 and 2 p.m. this Sunday and Feb. 20.
Tickets are available at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com and are $18 for adults and $10 for students. Publicity director Jamie Anderson said ticket sales set a record Monday with over 900 tickets purchased.
Ticket holders will receive a 10% discount when they dine at the Cedar Room with proof of purchase. Two special items created to showcase “The Sound of Music” will be offered as well: German chocolate cheesecake and a cocktail named Edelweiss.
