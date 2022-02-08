Watch now: For director and cast, North Platte's 'Sound of Music' has familial ties

Fifteen women are in the nun’s chorus and quite a few of them are music teachers, currently or retired, or have taught music in the past. A number of them sing often in the community with groups such as Heartland Singers.

“I don’t think they’ve ever gone flat from the very get-go,” Nelson said. “When I hear the women’s chorus, it just takes my breath away and gives me goose bumps. For me, that is a major highlight.”

When the casting call was issued, Nelson said, she wondered who would audition.

“The talent that we got, it’s just amazing the talent we have in this community and they showed up,” Nelson said.

She said it was very difficult to select the lead roles because of the quality of those who auditioned.

“So I got the very best Maria, I got the very best Mother Abbess, I got the very best Captain von Trapp, and it was very exciting,” Nelson said. “And because of the very talented cast that I got and their dedication and their work ethic, it’s been a delight to direct this show.”