Watch now: Fried chicken key to bringing in dog who was missing for 8 months

Turns out Chewbacca can’t pass up fried chicken.
The breaded poultry was the bait that allowed a 7-year-old pug/beagle mix — reported missing eight months ago — to be captured on Jenn Porter-Milne’s front porch Thursday night.
“He was pretty stinky and dirty, but he was never aggressive or growled,” said Porter-Milne, the executive director of Fur the Love of Paws. “He was the sweetest dog and almost thankful to be captured.
“Overall he was in pretty good shape. His nails were overgrown, but he wasn’t dehydrated and was at a really good weight.”
Chewy’s owners, who moved to Missouri shortly after his disappearance, plan to pick him up Saturday.
“I’m excited,” said Kim Piel, who originally came home with Chewbacca after what was supposed to be a trip to buy a fish tank in Kearney. “We thought he was gone (for good). We thought that we would never see him again. and then to hear he was found is just exciting.”
The dog, which had previously gone missing for six months in Broken Bow, escaped from a fenced backyard at his North Platte home in July. While he had been spotted since then, no one had gotten close enough to capture him.
“He was on (the Facebook page) Lost Paws and we would get reports of people seeing Chewbacca downtown or over by Adams Middle School,” Porter-Milne said. “That was the problem, he just kept running and running. You could never pinpoint him. By the time you got to the area he was seen, he was gone again.”
Porter-Milne set a humane trap on the porch Tuesday after the puggle was seen on the Ring home security system at the house two weeks ago.
“I saw him on (the surveillance footage) and was like, ‘What’s this little dog doing?’ I thought it might be a neighbor’s dog but nobody recognized it.”
Porter-Milne supplies a water bowl and food for the feral cats nearby, and she believes that is what attracted Chewy to the area.
A trail of pot roast was used from the front to the back of the trap the first night and a combination of chicken and hot dogs the next.
Both times Chewy grabbed the bait at the front and left without entering the trap.
The fried chicken used on the third attempt was placed at the back of the trap. Chewy walked in and tripped the device to close the door behind him.
“I knew even if we saw him in daylight or caught him on our porch, there was no way we could get our hands on him,” Porter-Milne said. “Any tiny bit of movement or sound and he would be gone like lightning.”
The porch and house lights were all turned off Thursday night as an enticement of added comfort for Chewy.
And it worked.
“I’m just happy that he is off the streets, out of the weather, and gets to go home again,” Porter-Milne said. “It’s crazy how he showed up (at her home) but I’m glad he did.”
And after a few baths, a grooming and a microchip placement, Chewy is set for his journey to Missouri.
“I think people should always microchip your pets,” Porter-Milne said.
