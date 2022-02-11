Watch now: Fried chicken key to bringing in dog who was missing for 8 months

Turns out Chewbacca can’t pass up fried chicken.

The breaded poultry was the bait that allowed a 7-year-old pug/beagle mix — reported missing eight months ago — to be captured on Jenn Porter-Milne’s front porch Thursday night.

“He was pretty stinky and dirty, but he was never aggressive or growled,” said Porter-Milne, the executive director of Fur the Love of Paws. “He was the sweetest dog and almost thankful to be captured.

“Overall he was in pretty good shape. His nails were overgrown, but he wasn’t dehydrated and was at a really good weight.”

Chewy’s owners, who moved to Missouri shortly after his disappearance, plan to pick him up Saturday.

“I’m excited,” said Kim Piel, who originally came home with Chewbacca after what was supposed to be a trip to buy a fish tank in Kearney. “We thought he was gone (for good). We thought that we would never see him again. and then to hear he was found is just exciting.”

The dog, which had previously gone missing for six months in Broken Bow, escaped from a fenced backyard at his North Platte home in July. While he had been spotted since then, no one had gotten close enough to capture him.