Watch now: Game and Parks hosts 'BioBlitz' at Scout's Rest Ranch

They came to hunt on William F. Cody’s ranch — but only to count what they found.

About 90 people of all ages were combing the North Platte River and its banks late Saturday morning as part of the inaugural Buffalo Bill BioBlitz at Scout’s Rest Ranch and its adjoining state recreation area.

Leaders said the all-day event marked the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s first attempt to document plant and animal species along that part of the river and on the ranch.

Using Saturday’s findings as a baseline, Game and Parks — which has conducted similar events at other Nebraska park areas — plans to invite the public to help them count species each year.

People came from Omaha, Hyannis and other locations several hours away to join local residents in the biological quest, said Meghan Manary, Game and Parks naturalist at both Scout’s Rest and the recreation area.

“To have 90 people out now is a huge success,” she said. “Part of this is we want people to enjoy the recreation area we have here.”

Another part involves inspiring amateur naturalists among younger generations, said Dennis Ferraro, a conservation biologist and herpetologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources.