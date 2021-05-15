Watch now: Game and Parks hosts 'BioBlitz' at Scout's Rest Ranch

They came to hunt on William F. Cody’s ranch — but only to count what they found.
About 90 people of all ages were combing the North Platte River and its banks late Saturday morning as part of the inaugural Buffalo Bill BioBlitz at Scout’s Rest Ranch and its adjoining state recreation area.
Leaders said the all-day event marked the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s first attempt to document plant and animal species along that part of the river and on the ranch.
Using Saturday’s findings as a baseline, Game and Parks — which has conducted similar events at other Nebraska park areas — plans to invite the public to help them count species each year.
People came from Omaha, Hyannis and other locations several hours away to join local residents in the biological quest, said Meghan Manary, Game and Parks naturalist at both Scout’s Rest and the recreation area.
“To have 90 people out now is a huge success,” she said. “Part of this is we want people to enjoy the recreation area we have here.”
Another part involves inspiring amateur naturalists among younger generations, said Dennis Ferraro, a conservation biologist and herpetologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources.
“Getting them into this at a young age, we get more people interested in stewardship and conservation,” said Ferraro, a regular at bioblitz events from the Missouri River to the Wildcat Hills south of Scottsbluff-Gering.
Ferraro, one of a half-dozen plant and animal experts at the event, briefly taught participants about searching for amphibians before lunch and reptiles after lunch.
Other specialists led searches for small mammals, birds, pelts, skulls, edible and herbaceous plants, insects, invertebrates, fish and seeds.
The bioblitz began Friday night at the Cody mansion, where visitors helped biologists and naturalists search for species and set traps for documenting others in Saturday’s main event.
Ferraro said he’s one of Nebraska’s only two professional herpetologists, who are zoologists specializing in reptiles and amphibians.
Manary is one of some 500 graduates of the Nebraska Master Naturalist Program, which Ferraro launched in 2009 to promote “citizen science” among the state’s residents.
Saturday’s North Platte bioblitz was his first live event since the COVID-19 pandemic started 14 months ago, Ferraro said.
In between, Game and Parks devised virtual bioblitzes in which he and other presenters taught participants online before sending them out into the field.
But “it’s so much better hands-on,” Ferraro said. “Kids don’t get enthused unless they get in the water.”
There was plenty of that on a pleasant Saturday morning, as children and adults waded in the shallow river and along the shores while others probed the remnants of last year’s tallgrass growth on the north shore.
Phil and Crystal Egan of North Platte brought their children Tipton, 9, Philip, 6, and Canyon, 2, to learn not just to spot plants and animals but also to recognize the latter’s tracks.
“I liked the beaver ones” as well as the ducks in the river, Tipton said. “I found a leopard frog and a bullfrog, but I couldn’t catch them.”
“We’ll be back this afternoon,” Crystal said. “They want to see the reptiles and the snakes.”
Courtney (Pieper) Peiffer, accompanied by children Jeffrey, 6, Josephine, 4, and Gregory, 3, came from Lincoln but won’t have to travel nearly as far to next year’s Buffalo Bill BioBlitz.
“We were house-hunting yesterday and found the one,” said Peiffer, who was born in North Platte.
She and her husband, Jonathan Peiffer, brought their kids to “explore the town and get to know the outdoors options. We got our park pass today. We’ll be back.”