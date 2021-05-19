Watch now: Giving Day puts North Platte Community Build Playground closer to its goal

As the numbers on the North Platte Giving Day leaderboard rose, Community Build Playground coordinators Emily Wurl and Tauni Morris realized their dream nearing its goal.

The playground topped the leaderboard May 5 with $105,364 donated. In total, North Platte Giving Day closed with more than 1,500 donations exceeding $400,000, breaking previous records. The Giving Day funds brought overall donations for the playground to about $302,000, with a goal of $334,000.

“We were shocked,” Wurl said. “We, of course, were loving every minute of watching that ticker go up.”

Wurl said matching donations were set up for a total of about $16,000, and she was worried that goal might not be reached on Giving Day.

“We had no idea that we would bring in over $105,000 on the day,” Wurl said. “That was incredible.”

She said the Giving Day funds were confirmation the community is truly behind the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just being out in the community,” Wurl said, “there’s kind of a buzz and people are talking about it.”

The timing was right, she said, and organizers hope to do the build the week of Sept. 15. However, that depends on the availability of materials.