Watch now: Golden Spike in North Platte brings back drive-thru Easter celebration

Fewer cars there may have been, but the “Santa’s sleigh” view of the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s second annual Easter Bunny drive-thru was grand.
Vehicles backed up on Homestead Road and a good distance back east on Front Road before the 11 a.m. opening of the Bailey Yard attraction’s two-hour event.
Occupants of about 189 cars and trucks saw the orange-vested Easter Bunny, down from at least 250 during the April 11, 2020, inaugural event that Spike staffers improvised early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
They decided to do it again because “we remembered how successful it was last year and people enjoyed it,” said executive assistant Allison Stoppkotte.
It also made sense to put on a socially distanced Easter encore, even though COVID-19 vaccinations in the area are accelerating, she said.
“Because things aren’t quite back to normal yet, we want people to have a safe option,” Stoppkotte said. “It’s nice out, and this way people can get out of their house and see the Easter Bunny.”
Some of the event’s 15 to 20 Spike staffers and volunteers guided vehicles through the parking lot and past the outdoor gift tables. The Easter Bunny (inhabited by Galvin Parker, husband of Executive Director Kirsten Parker) worked both sides.
Other volunteers handed out bags containing Easter candy, a Spike free-admission pass and a plastic bag with a colored ticket entitling the bearer to a puzzle, game, toy or stuffed animal from the table.
As visitors drove up to and through the event, they could see sandhill cranes feeding in a corn-stubbled field along Front Road and hear their calls as flocks of other cranes flew above them.