Watch now: Golden Spike in North Platte brings back drive-thru Easter celebration

Fewer cars there may have been, but the “Santa’s sleigh” view of the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s second annual Easter Bunny drive-thru was grand.

Vehicles backed up on Homestead Road and a good distance back east on Front Road before the 11 a.m. opening of the Bailey Yard attraction’s two-hour event.

Occupants of about 189 cars and trucks saw the orange-vested Easter Bunny, down from at least 250 during the April 11, 2020, inaugural event that Spike staffers improvised early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

They decided to do it again because “we remembered how successful it was last year and people enjoyed it,” said executive assistant Allison Stoppkotte.

It also made sense to put on a socially distanced Easter encore, even though COVID-19 vaccinations in the area are accelerating, she said.

“Because things aren’t quite back to normal yet, we want people to have a safe option,” Stoppkotte said. “It’s nice out, and this way people can get out of their house and see the Easter Bunny.”