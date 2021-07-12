Watch now: Golden Ticket Cinemas' founder shares details about upcoming Platte River Mall theater

Bloemeke’s chain will be Rev Development LLC’s first new major tenant since partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez bought the 49-year-old mall last November.

Demolition also began last week in the mall’s main parking lot where a four-story apartment-commercial building will rise. Ten other new outbuildings are envisioned while the main mall is transformed into an outward-facing strip mall.

Carmike opened the movie multiplex in 2005 in the southeast mall space long occupied by Skaggs Drug Center and then Osco Drug. It replaced Mann Theatres 3, which had operated on the mall’s southwest edge since the 1970s.

AMC had done some upgrades when it rebranded the North Platte multiplex.

“Of the 13 buildings we’ve taken over, this one’s in the best condition of all of them,” Bloemeke said.

That will allow Golden Ticket to focus on upgrading the six auditoriums’ sound and projection systems, adding luxury recliners to their seating mix “and doing a few neat things with all our food offerings,” he said.

When the multiplex reopens, concession-stand visitors will find more menu options, he said. Beer and wine also will be offered once a liquor license is secured.

