Watch now: Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 brings the movies back to North Platte
Watch now: Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 brings the movies back to North Platte

The buttery, pungent smell of popcorn once more filled the lobby and concession stand Friday at Platte River Mall’s renamed and remodeled movie theater six-plex.

Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 opened to moviegoers at 3:30 p.m. Friday, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” starting 30 minutes later.

North Carolina-based Golden Ticket is the North Platte mall’s first major new tenant under current owner Rev Management LLC, which is carrying on a multiyear, $75 million transformation exactly 50 years after the mall’s initial construction period.

