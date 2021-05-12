Watch now: Graduate student studies spiders in North Platte

She found that interesting because she wasn’t sure what she could do with studying bugs.

“Lo and behold, this whole world of applied entomology in agriculture kind of introduced me to it, and that’s when I decided this is what I want to do,” Daniel said. “I liked the idea of looking at biological control, looking at natural predators.”

With her affinity for spiders, she thought it would be “cool” to do some research to see whether spiders eat any of the pests in fields.

“Then I found that Dr. Julie Peterson, field crops entomology specialist out here, had actually done her Ph.D. work with spiders,” Daniel said. “I thought this could be a potential opportunity to actually do some applied entomological research looking at spiders as potential predators of crop pests.”

Daniel sent Peterson an email of inquiry.

“As they say, the rest is history,” Daniel said. “I was accepted into the graduate program. Julie wanted me and got me into her lab. It was August 2016 when I started my master’s program in entomology.”

She studied at the Lincoln campus from 2016 until December 2017, driving on weekends sometimes to North Platte to do her lab work. She moved to North Platte in January 2018.