Watch now: Graduate student studies spiders in North Platte

The desire to study spiders took Samantha Daniel on a journey from the big city of Denver to the small town of North Platte.
“I am definitely a city girl who grew up in Denver, but always loved bugs, insects, spiders,” Daniel said. “It’s just a passion and I used to spend my summers in the backyard looking for them, catching them and observing them.”
She finished her undergraduate education at Metropolitan State University but was uncertain about what direction she wanted to go.
“I bounced around different ideas,” Daniel said. “I thought about being a veterinarian and shadowed some veterinarians and figured out that was probably not what I wanted to do.”
Daniel considered zoology and wildlife biology but discovered there were few opportunities in those fields.
“I started working at my undergraduate alma mater in the biology department as the program administrator, program coordinator,” Daniel said. Metropolitan State botany professor Bill Baxendale told her that his brother Fred Baxendale was an entomology professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I just started to talking to him about ideas about what I wanted to do,” Daniel said. “He told me this quote his brother always said — ‘What do you call an employed biologist? An entomologist.’”
She found that interesting because she wasn’t sure what she could do with studying bugs.
“Lo and behold, this whole world of applied entomology in agriculture kind of introduced me to it, and that’s when I decided this is what I want to do,” Daniel said. “I liked the idea of looking at biological control, looking at natural predators.”
With her affinity for spiders, she thought it would be “cool” to do some research to see whether spiders eat any of the pests in fields.
“Then I found that Dr. Julie Peterson, field crops entomology specialist out here, had actually done her Ph.D. work with spiders,” Daniel said. “I thought this could be a potential opportunity to actually do some applied entomological research looking at spiders as potential predators of crop pests.”
Daniel sent Peterson an email of inquiry.
“As they say, the rest is history,” Daniel said. “I was accepted into the graduate program. Julie wanted me and got me into her lab. It was August 2016 when I started my master’s program in entomology.”
She studied at the Lincoln campus from 2016 until December 2017, driving on weekends sometimes to North Platte to do her lab work. She moved to North Platte in January 2018.
“In 2018 I started working as my adviser’s research tech,” Daniel said. “This was a full-time position with the university.”
Working as a research technologist out of the West Central station, Daniel said, has been “amazing.”
“I’ve gotten experiences that I never thought I would have been able to do,” Daniel said, “and doing things I never thought I would be doing, like operating our two-row plot planters, which is a lot of fun.”
Falling in love with agriculture was one thing, but she also fell in love with Nebraska.
“At first it was kind of hard to get used to because I didn’t have the mountains to tell me which way was west,” Daniel said. “Everything has been positive. All the people here in Nebraska are super friendly and, of course, there’s the Nebraska wave, which is nice when you’re driving along.”
Daniel received her degree last week and has accepted a job in Michigan.
“It’s been a great experience here,” Daniel said. “I’m going to be an extension educator in field crops for Michigan State University.”
She will start her new position in July and said there is still a lot to learn.
“There’s a lot of corn and soybeans,” Daniel said. “But they have a lot of other crops there as well.”
