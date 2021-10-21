Watch now: Great Plains Health breaks ground on new primary care center

Great Plains Health broke ground Thursday afternoon to begin construction of a 65,000-square-foot primary care center at 1011 S. Oak St.

The $30-million, two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms and be the new home of Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal Medicine. The facility will be a patient-centered primary care center that maximizes space, improves patient flow and provides room for GPHealth primary care services to further expand, hospital officials say.

“One of the strategic objectives of Great Plains Health is to ensure access to quality care,” said CEO Mel McNea. “The organization has been very successful with physician recruitment, and part of that is due to our own physicians’ satisfaction.”

With a proposed processing plant potentially bringing in 800 employees, GPH wanted to be able to provide quality care. McNea told the gathering at the groundbreaking.

“This new primary care center enables a more collaborative process between our providers, which ultimately helps meet our patients’ needs,” McNea said. “Creating an exceptional experience for our patients through quality care is our top priority at GPHealth. This center is another way that we are putting our patients first.”

