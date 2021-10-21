 Skip to main content
Watch now: Great Plains Health breaks ground on new primary care center
Great Plains Health broke ground Thursday afternoon to begin construction of a 65,000-square-foot primary care center at 1011 S. Oak St.

The $30-million, two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms and be the new home of Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal Medicine. The facility will be a patient-centered primary care center that maximizes space, improves patient flow and provides room for GPHealth primary care services to further expand, hospital officials say.

“One of the strategic objectives of Great Plains Health is to ensure access to quality care,” said CEO Mel McNea. “The organization has been very successful with physician recruitment, and part of that is due to our own physicians’ satisfaction.”

With a proposed processing plant potentially bringing in 800 employees, GPH wanted to be able to provide quality care. McNea told the gathering at the groundbreaking.

“This new primary care center enables a more collaborative process between our providers, which ultimately helps meet our patients’ needs,” McNea said. “Creating an exceptional experience for our patients through quality care is our top priority at GPHealth. This center is another way that we are putting our patients first.”

McNea said the center will be more convenient for patients with expanded patient parking as part of the plan.

“The need for this new space is not only for future growth, but to better accommodate our current providers in our primary care clinics,” said Dr. Michael Simonson, general surgeon and chief of staff. “Currently, we have recruited additional primary care providers and do not have the space that they need to practice. The primary care center will give the space we need now and in the future.”

Board chairman Dr. Ned Mack noted that GPHealth is an independent hospital.

“Unlike most of the other hospitals around here that are controlled by corporate headquarters somewhere else,” Mack said, “we make our own decisions. The board takes pretty great pride in the fact that we can change direction on a dime if we need to.”

