Watch now: Great Plains Health donates $500,000 to help expand health care training at North Platte Community College
Great Plains Health has donated $500,000 to Mid-Plains Community College for its Health and Sciences Center addition. The expansion will be built between the east side of the McDonald-Belton Campus and the west side of the Health Sciences Center, connecting the two buildings.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

A $500,000 donation from Great Plains Health will help expand health care training programs at North Platte Community College.

The planned expansion will tie the current Health and Science Center and the McDonald-Belton Building. The collaboration between GPH and NPCC brings together two local entities that will increase educational opportunities for students who come to North Platte.

“We are very proud to partner with North Platte Community College on the expansion of its Health and Science Center,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “Our nation already faced a shortage of health care workers and the pandemic only deepened the demand.”

He said it is crucial to continue to support education and training programs for students interested in health sciences.

“Timing is critical, and we are excited about the opportunity this expansion brings to our community,” McNea said. “Our investment in this project is one way for us to show our commitment to continuing to provide access to quality care in our region.”

The Health and Science Center is located on NPCC’s South Campus. Constructed in 2012, it is home to the college’s nursing, medical laboratory technician, emergency medical services, paramedic, dental assisting, math, biology, physics and engineering programs.

Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy said the college is grateful for the support.

“The continued support of our health occupations programs from Great Plains Health has allowed for the continuous improvement and expansion of educational opportunities in our region,” Purdy said. “This latest investment will assist MPCC in creating space for the North Platte Community College South Campus Health and Science Center to expand the number of graduates to fill the shortage of nurses and other health occupations in our area and further improve the learning opportunities for our students in these health occupation programs.”

The expansion will include additional classrooms to accommodate increased enrollment in nursing courses, lab space for nursing and emergency services and an office area for new faculty.

Conference rooms, a classroom with flexible table and chair arrangements, private workspaces for students and a virtual innovation lab will also be constructed.

Construction could start as early as this fall, and the total cost is expected to be nearly $4 million.

5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home

Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.

