Watch now: Great Plains Health donates $500,000 to help expand health care training at North Platte Community College

A $500,000 donation from Great Plains Health will help expand health care training programs at North Platte Community College.

The planned expansion will tie the current Health and Science Center and the McDonald-Belton Building. The collaboration between GPH and NPCC brings together two local entities that will increase educational opportunities for students who come to North Platte.

“We are very proud to partner with North Platte Community College on the expansion of its Health and Science Center,” said Mel McNea, Great Plains Health chief executive officer. “Our nation already faced a shortage of health care workers and the pandemic only deepened the demand.”

He said it is crucial to continue to support education and training programs for students interested in health sciences.

“Timing is critical, and we are excited about the opportunity this expansion brings to our community,” McNea said. “Our investment in this project is one way for us to show our commitment to continuing to provide access to quality care in our region.”