Watch now: Great Plains Health only hospital in Nebraska helping test COVID-19 drug

The infectious disease physician emphasized that aviptadil isn’t a silver bullet and that studies are needed before the medication can be used widely to treat COVID-19.

“The bottom line is that we don’t know. This is research. We believe that’s what it does, we hope that’s what it does, but until the results are up, we won’t know,” Freitas said. “It’s hard to know if it’s working because we don’t have the final results, but we believe it’s a safe medication to try to help the patients that are fighting for their lives. I hope that it will make a difference, and that’s why we’re trying.”

For Cardenas, it did make a difference, though he still has a long road to recovery.

“It’s gonna be a long haul. I’ve been out a few weeks now. The first day home was tough. It was hard to stand for more than a minute. Just to try to get up and wash your hands took over a minute because you’d have to sit down right away,” Cardenas said. “Now, I’m able to get up and move around, go to stores and such. It’s still difficult on the breathing side of it.”

He’s grateful he decided to go to GPH when he was ill.

“I got everything that was available, the latest stuff they had,” Cardenas said. “I’m glad I went here, instead of out of town or into a bigger city thinking I’m going to get better help there, because I think I got the best” care here in North Platte.

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

