Watch now: Great Plains Health opens emergency department with virtual tour

The novel coronavirus may have halted a lot of things, but it didn’t put a damper on the five-year project to expand Great Plains Health’s emergency department.

In fact, the pandemic spurred the hospital to add more things.

The plan initially called for two negative pressure rooms, according to Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell. Negative pressure prevents airborne diseases from escaping the room and infecting other people. Since GPH was in the middle of constructing the hall when the pandemic began, they were able to add the feature to six additional rooms.

In addition to negative pressure, other infection control measures include doors that frost over at the push of a button, eliminating the need for curtains, which are a huge source of infection, Mitchell said.

In all, the hospital doubled the number of patient rooms from 13 to 26 in the emergency department.

Five exam rooms are designated as “fast track” areas, where people can get treatment for minor injuries, “where you can kind of sew them up and then send them on their way,” Mitchell explained.

“During those times when we have a ton of patients, we’ll be able to kind of move through some of these areas a little bit faster,” he said.