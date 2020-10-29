Watch now: Great Plains Health opens emergency department with virtual tour

The novel coronavirus may have halted a lot of things, but it didn’t put a damper on the five-year project to expand Great Plains Health’s emergency department.
In fact, the pandemic spurred the hospital to add more things.
The plan initially called for two negative pressure rooms, according to Chief Operating Officer Ivan Mitchell. Negative pressure prevents airborne diseases from escaping the room and infecting other people. Since GPH was in the middle of constructing the hall when the pandemic began, they were able to add the feature to six additional rooms.
In addition to negative pressure, other infection control measures include doors that frost over at the push of a button, eliminating the need for curtains, which are a huge source of infection, Mitchell said.
In all, the hospital doubled the number of patient rooms from 13 to 26 in the emergency department.
Five exam rooms are designated as “fast track” areas, where people can get treatment for minor injuries, “where you can kind of sew them up and then send them on their way,” Mitchell explained.
“During those times when we have a ton of patients, we’ll be able to kind of move through some of these areas a little bit faster,” he said.
Having more rooms also allows the hospital to have specialized exam areas. Some are equipped with hoists and stretchers that can accommodate 800 pounds, like the bariatric exam rooms, and another has a specific storage area for equipment a sexual assault nurse examiner might use when examining a patient who has been sexually assaulted or abused. Still other rooms can allow a patient with chest pains to be observed without being sent to a different floor.
The emergency department is also in a central location, so patients don’t have to go far for imaging procedures, surgery or the catheterization lab.
Nationally, 2% to 3% of patients who come into an emergency department and check in eventually leave without being seen, often because they don’t want to wait for care. Since the expansion, less than 1% of patients who come in leave without being seen, according to Misti Hutchison, clinical director of the emergency department.
“We don’t want anyone leaving, especially if they’ve got something that really needs to be checked out,” Hutchison said. “What this size expansion has done is allowed us to pull patients straight back — we bypass triage completely, most often. That allows us to get our doctors to the bedside quicker.”
In addition to the exam rooms, the hospital also updated surveillance, added bulletproof glass in the reception area, added more storage, a new staff break room and a conference room that allows staff space to train.
Huddy HealthCare Group consulted with local architect Grant Creager to ensure design is as efficient as possible. That includes a centralized nurses station and having the trauma bay next to the ambulance garage.
“I’ve never seen a nicer, more thought-out ER than this one,” Mitchell said.
