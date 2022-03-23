Watch now: Health department takes First Aid for Severe Trauma class to Hershey

HERSHEY — The American Red Cross initiated a program to help people gain the skills necessary to stop severe traumatic bleeding.

Trudy Merritt brought the First Aid for Severe Trauma class to Hershey High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“After the Sandy Hook Elementary shootings, the Department of Homeland Security looked at that situation and found that some of those children and educators that were killed could have survived if people knew what to do to treat severe traumatic bleeding,” said Merritt, the outreach program coordinator for the West Central District Health Department and a certified Red Cross instructor.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security developed a program called “Stop the Bleed” that was meant to be taken out into communities like CPR, cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The American Red Cross then took that program with a grant from the Department of Homeland Security and developed its own program that was more appropriate for a classroom setting.

“It teaches a lot of additional skills and really was intended for a high school audience,” Merritt said. “It’s not really just about what happens if there’s a mass shooting, certainly it’s not that.”

Severe trauma and the bleeding associated with it is the leading cause of death for ages 1 to 44, Merritt said.

She said the program is available to any high school. To schedule a class with Merritt, call the West Central District Health Department at 308-221-6845.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.