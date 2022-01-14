Watch now: How UTVs could be used under North Platte's proposed ordinance

North Platte servicers and retailers of UTVs and ATVs said they’d be surprised if local motorists would face swarms of UTVs on city streets.

“I just don’t see it,” said Steve Budke, owner of Budke Powersports of North Platte. “First, you have to own one. Second, you have to have a use.”

But Budke and other supporters said some people in or near town who use UTVs on their farms, ranches or acreages would appreciate the chance to drive them across the city rather than plop them on a trailer for a relatively short trip.

Besides, they added, they’re also handy and popular this time of year for plowing snow off driveways or parking lots.

“I could see guys who need to go onto the street a couple miles to get to their next farm or field would appreciate the convenience,” said Justin Cleveland, who opened his Midwest Cycle & ATV repair and outfitting business last April at 111 E. 11th St.

It shouldn’t be said, though, that UTVs are the multiwheeled equivalent of workaday Belgians or Percherons.