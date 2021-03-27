Watch now: Hundreds compete at regional wrestling tournament at D&N Center in North Platte

“A lot of that is based on where you can wrestle right now,” Haneborg said. “(RMN) is looking at North Platte hard because they look at us as in between Omaha and Denver. We are the meeting point.”

Roughly about 250 Colorado wrestlers were part of the field for the tournament. Haneborg said there were about 50 members from the Midwest Destroyers Club that is based at the D&N Event Center. An estimated additional 40 wrestlers from the area also signed up for the event.

Haneborg said he had a staff of 50-plus people for the tournament along with the RMN group of roughly 15 individuals as well. Saturday’s lineup consisted of 600 matches spread over 10 mats in the facility.

“It takes every bit of that manpower to put this on,” Haneborg said.

The weekend also was initially expected to include a freestyle competition but the pre-registration numbers were at a level to hold it. A jiu-jitsu tournament was also called off.

This weekend marked the first time that RMN Events has scheduled one of its events in North Platte but the city could be a regular host site for the organization. Haneborg said he began conversations with the RMN group for the Warzone event back in February.