Watch now: Hundreds compete at regional wrestling tournament at D&N Center in North Platte

Youth wrestling tournaments have been a staple in the weekend schedule for the Unger family out of Yuma, Colorado, this winter.
“From January till now I think this is our 11th or 12th tournament,” said Kelsie Unger, as she sat with her two sons — Harvin, 5, and Arlo, 4, — inside the D&N Event Center on Saturday morning. “We’ve done a lot.”
The two brothers were part of the team that was representing the Lost Boys MMA and Wrestling club in the Warfare Battle Ready Youth Wrestling competition. They were among the roughly 500 kindergarten through high school wrestlers from 10 states that competed in the folkstyle tournament.
“(Wrestling) has been pretty wild and its their first real year, “ said Kelsie, who added the family has also been to tournaments in McCook and Cozad this year. “But its been a lot of character building (for her sons) — lot of fighting through (adversity) and not giving up. They are out there on their own (on the mat).”
The Warfare event is part of a wrestling series conducted by the Broomfield, Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Nationals Events.
“We’re seeing that push into our market (for tournaments),” said Tad Haneborg, the owner of the D&N Event Center. “We are hosting (wrestling) tournaments here for other (areas) because they don’t have facilities they can get into. Colorado is still shut down (due to COVID-19 pandemic).
“A lot of that is based on where you can wrestle right now,” Haneborg said. “(RMN) is looking at North Platte hard because they look at us as in between Omaha and Denver. We are the meeting point.”
Roughly about 250 Colorado wrestlers were part of the field for the tournament. Haneborg said there were about 50 members from the Midwest Destroyers Club that is based at the D&N Event Center. An estimated additional 40 wrestlers from the area also signed up for the event.
Haneborg said he had a staff of 50-plus people for the tournament along with the RMN group of roughly 15 individuals as well. Saturday’s lineup consisted of 600 matches spread over 10 mats in the facility.
“It takes every bit of that manpower to put this on,” Haneborg said.
The weekend also was initially expected to include a freestyle competition but the pre-registration numbers were at a level to hold it. A jiu-jitsu tournament was also called off.
This weekend marked the first time that RMN Events has scheduled one of its events in North Platte but the city could be a regular host site for the organization. Haneborg said he began conversations with the RMN group for the Warzone event back in February.
He added that two additional events are already planned for North Platte this year and one more could be added beyond that.
“We took one of the big tournaments that goes to Grand Island away from them and putting it right here in December,” Haneborg said. “You know we are going to bring some economic impact to North Platte, too. I heard you couldn’t find a hotel (in the city) last night. But this (weekend) was just the start, to get (the tournament) established.”
Adam Gutierrez, the president of RMN Events, said one of the tournaments for the D&N Event Center could be the “Cosmic Clash”.
The unique event consists of wrestlers clad in DayGlo singlets and competing under blacklights.
“This place is perfect for it,” Gutierrez said. “There’s no windows in here.”