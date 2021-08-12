Watch now: Increase in COVID-19 cases at Great Plains Health prompts ER doctor to urge vaccinations, mask-wearing

“I would just tell you my observations are that it does help at least prevent the severity of the illness.”

But the handful of breakthrough infections, Smith added, show that vaccinated people still can test positive for the virus and thus spread the more contagious delta variant.

“I think those of us who have been vaccinated have had this sense of security,” he said. “All I will tell you is that I did not see one (case of) influenza all during the flu season.

“I think hand-washing and masks certainly do help (against) the spread of viruses, whether it’s COVID or whether it’s influenza. ...

“If you choose not to be vaccinated and you become very ill because of that, that’s your choice. But we worry about you giving it to other people.”

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be regularly given at the West Central District Health Department’s new clinic at 1225 S. Poplar St., according to the agency’s website.

Walk-in clinics are scheduled Tuesday and Thursday of next week, with Moderna and Pfizer shots available Tuesday and Johnson & Johnson shots Thursday. Visit wcdhd.org/news-events/event-calendar.html for the overall schedule.