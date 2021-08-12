Watch now: Increase in COVID-19 cases at Great Plains Health prompts ER doctor to urge vaccinations, mask-wearing

COVID-19 is again filling up beds at Great Plains Health, the hospital’s emergency department medical director said Thursday as he pleaded for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated and everyone to put their masks back on in public.
Dr. Jim Smith said at a hastily called press conference that the GPH emergency room saw 12 COVID-positive patients Wednesday and was seeing more cases Thursday.
Three seriously ill COVID-19 patients were admitted Wednesday, and Smith expected to admit three more Thursday. One person died from the virus at GPH “in the past couple of days,” he added.
All those cases struck unvaccinated people, like the worst COVID-19 cases once again sweeping the country, Smith said.
But GPH also is seeing a few — though much less serious — “breakthrough” infections among vaccinated people, he said. They didn’t have to be hospitalized.
Smith added that 80% of the cases in a neighboring health district are confirmed as the delta variant, but that he hasn’t heard word from West Central District Health Department about local variant cases.
He begged west central Nebraskans to resume mask-wearing and 6-foot social distancing — and get vaccinated if they haven’t — to slow the delta variant’s spread.
“I know there’s a lot of political issues around vaccination (and) not getting vaccinated,” Smith said.
“I would just tell you my observations are that it does help at least prevent the severity of the illness.”
But the handful of breakthrough infections, Smith added, show that vaccinated people still can test positive for the virus and thus spread the more contagious delta variant.
“I think those of us who have been vaccinated have had this sense of security,” he said. “All I will tell you is that I did not see one (case of) influenza all during the flu season.
“I think hand-washing and masks certainly do help (against) the spread of viruses, whether it’s COVID or whether it’s influenza. ...
“If you choose not to be vaccinated and you become very ill because of that, that’s your choice. But we worry about you giving it to other people.”
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be regularly given at the West Central District Health Department’s new clinic at 1225 S. Poplar St., according to the agency’s website.
Walk-in clinics are scheduled Tuesday and Thursday of next week, with Moderna and Pfizer shots available Tuesday and Johnson & Johnson shots Thursday. Visit wcdhd.org/news-events/event-calendar.html for the overall schedule.
Smith also spoke to health care workers’ exhaustion since the pandemic reached Nebraska in force in March 2020.
He urged local residents to do their best to support them through what likely will be an extended COVID-19 surge as another fall and winter in close quarters approaches.
“Your health care providers are tired,” he told reporters. “We’ve spent 18 months fighting this. Please, please reach out to your health care workers. ...
“We can take care of people in this community, (but) wash your hands, wear a mask, get vaccinated and we’ll take care of you.”
GPH’s special COVID-19 ward, which “never really closed,” has had six to seven patients for the past couple of weeks, Smith and hospital spokeswoman Megan McGown said.
Now, in addition to the developing local surge, GPH is getting calls from smaller area hospitals asking to send new COVID-positive patients, Smith said.
Larger hospitals in Omaha and Kearney are filling up, as have their counterparts in other states, he said.
“We took a patient from a different state” whose hospital “called 50 hospitals and they couldn’t find a bed for this patient,” he added.
Like areas now battling the delta variant, Smith said, GPH is seeing younger patients than during the pandemic’s first go-round.
One hospital in the region had two 30-year-olds die from the virus, and “I had a 30-year-old yesterday,” he said. It “seems to be targeting the 60, 50 and younger (ages), and it is targeting younger people.”
Unlike with COVID-19’s original strain, “more gastrointestinal complaints” like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are showing up in cases among the unvaccinated, Smith said.
The good news for vaccinated people with “breakthrough” cases, he added, is that symptoms generally resemble the ordinary cold.
“If it acts like a normal cold, it still may be coronavirus,” Smith said. “But don’t come to the ER unless you’re ill enough to do so,” with shortness of breath a key indicator.
“If you’ve got a cold and it’s not severe enough, stay home and isolate” and call your primary health care provider, he added. “If you’re going to be exposed to other folks, there’s a testing strategy you may want to entertain.”
Smith said Great Plains Urgent Care, 220 W. Leota St., is doing drive-up testing. The hospital is considering whether to reinstate its own drive-up test service.
Emergency room patients with COVID-19 symptoms are tested right away, followed by a second test for the delta variant should they test positive. The delta test has to be sent to Lincoln, Smith said.