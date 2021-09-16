Watch now: It's all hands on deck for North Platte's Community Build Playground

The sounds of power tools and shovels digging into the dirt echoed across Centennial Park on Thursday morning as community members volunteered for the Community Build Playground project.

Everyone had a job, and the tasks varied from moving dirt and digging holes to cutting lumber and constructing playground equipment. Tauni Morris, co-coordinator of the project, said there is a lot of work yet to be done.

“Posts are being set, small, little detail pieces are being done,” Morris said. “We are going to be here all week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.”

Morris said the construction will continue through Sunday.

“We’re hoping to finish Sunday evening,” Morris said, “but we need all the help we can get.”

Registrations to volunteer are available at webuildnp.org, or Morris said people can come out to the park and register on the spot.

“We have a job for everyone, skilled or unskilled,” Morris said. “We can put you to work on this project.”

Brian O’Dell of North Platte was cutting wood and pointed out the work being done around him.