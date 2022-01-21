Some might think that animal control officers in North Platte deal with just loose dogs and cats each day.

If only things were that easy.

The list of animals that Albert Simants has encountered goes beyond canines and felines.

“We’re talking goats, cows, horses, pigs. We tackle literally kind of farm animal you can think of,” said Simants, who is within weeks of his fifth year of service with the department. “I don’t think there’s anything in Nebraska that we haven’t dealt with, other than a big cat.”

Then there’s the bats.

The phone calls from city residents who have the winged mammals in their homes rise sharply in both spring and fall each year.

“You’d be surprised how many bat calls we handle,” Simants said.

The 57-year-old Maxwell resident has been around animals since he can remember. Growing up in a rural area, he dealt with livestock on a daily basis, he said, and his father also raised coonhounds.

He made the switch to animal control from a career with the American Red Cross. For now he is the only animal control officer in the city and one of three employees based in the North Platte Animal Shelter at 1402 N. Sycamore St.

The search to fill the opening for a second officer is ongoing.

“It’s been an adventure,” Simants said of his career change. “There’s no doubt you have to care for the animals, but this job is actually more about dealing with the people. The animals are easy.

“I’m not saying that people are bad (pet) owners, but there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that,” Simants said. “Some people don’t think about through that before they pull the trigger and get (a pet). A lot of this job is about educating the public.”

Simants works an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift for now and divides his time between work at the shelter and patrolling the city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His typical route consists of driving E Street to Dixie Avenue, and then he takes B Street across town before he heads back on Second Street.

He also travels through or by the city parks, as he keeps a ear out for calls from dispatch to alert him to an issue.

His Thursday began with a call of a deer carcass on East 12th Street. In the early afternoon, he was alerted of a call from a concerned citizen who spotted a cat on the roof of an apartment building.

Simants arrived at the apartment complex, where one of the residents told him that the gray-and-white cat makes the journey to the roof and back often.

Satisfied that the feline was not distressed, Simants walked back to his truck, where he was met by the woman who made the call. He explained the situation to her as the cat looked on from its perch.

One of his most memorable calls on the job happened this past fall. A herd of roughly 15 calves escaped their pen and wandered loose in the city.

“I got to work that morning and the radio (in his truck) was just blowing up (with talk),” Simants said. “I think half of the police force were out chasing calves. We had cows in people’s backyards.”

But, as expected, dogs and cats are the animals that Simants usually finds loose in the city — either those that ran from their homes or that are taking a leashless stroll with their owners close by.

The ticket for a loose dog in the city begins with a $50 charge and increases to $100 and $200 for second and third offenses.

The amounts max out at $300 for fourth and subsequent offenses. Simants said some people have racked up thousands of dollars in fines.

For stray animals that are transported to the animal shelter, there is a three-day period for owners to reach out and claim their pets. After that, the animal is put up for adoption.

One dog that was at the shelter Thursday will be headed to its new home early next week — a ranch in the Sandhills for plenty of room for a dog that often liked to explore the city on its own.

“He was one of our frequent fliers,” Simants said. “I can’t tell you how many times we picked him up or that he was brought (into the shelter) as a stray.”

Then there are the times Simants will seize an animal if there are signs of mistreatment. He recalled a severe undernourished Maltese that weighed 5 pounds when the dog was taken from the residence after a welfare check in November 2020. The dog also had such severely matted hair that it couldn’t open its mouth to chew.

The animal recovered and was later adopted. The original owner was charged with a felony and received an 18 months of probation and a mandate that prevents animal ownership for five years.

“We get animals (in the shelter) that are surrendered or seized or brought in as strays that are in pretty poor shape,” Simants said. “It’s obvious that they’ve had a real rough life. When they go to a new home, sometimes they knock it out of the park with where they go. And you couldn’t plan that any better.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.