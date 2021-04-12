Watch now: Jail cells installed in Lincoln County Detention Center

The installation of jail cells at the Lincoln County Detention Center on Monday morning featured three generations from the same family.
Travis Bush, field superintendent with the Pauly Jail Building Co. out of Noblesville, Indiana; his father, Dennis Bush; and Travis’ son Tristan Bush worked together on the project.
“Basically I’m semi-retired,” Dennis said. “They just pulled me out of retirement to help them this week.”
Project supervisor Nic Nicolay said the process of unloading nine truckloads of cells would go quickly because of the expertise of the Bushes and Kyle Troyer of Troyer Enterprises, who operated the large crane.
“We will be parking out on the street and lifting the jail cells off the trucks and placing them (on a concrete pad),” Nicolay said. “They will place another one on top, and they’ll have some dollies underneath them and (the Bushes) move them inside with a forklift.”
Nicolay said 28 cells were to be moved into the facility Monday. Each semitrailer truck carried three cells and lined up next to the construction site along Jeffers Street, between Fourth and Third streets.
“At this point, we’re looking to have them all inside the building today,” Nicolay said. “Permanent placement of them might be Tuesday, but for the most part all of them will be in place.”
After stacking two cells one on top of the other, the Bushes welded the two together before they were moved into position. Each cell weighs approximately 6,000 pounds and is made of steel.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…