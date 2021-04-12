 Skip to main content
Watch now: Jail cells installed in Lincoln County Detention Center
Watch now: Jail cells installed in Lincoln County Detention Center

The installation of jail cells at the Lincoln County Detention Center on Monday morning featured three generations from the same family.

Travis Bush, field superintendent with the Pauly Jail Building Co. out of Noblesville, Indiana; his father, Dennis Bush; and Travis’ son Tristan Bush worked together on the project.

“Basically I’m semi-retired,” Dennis said. “They just pulled me out of retirement to help them this week.”

Project supervisor Nic Nicolay said the process of unloading nine truckloads of cells would go quickly because of the expertise of the Bushes and Kyle Troyer of Troyer Enterprises, who operated the large crane.

“We will be parking out on the street and lifting the jail cells off the trucks and placing them (on a concrete pad),” Nicolay said. “They will place another one on top, and they’ll have some dollies underneath them and (the Bushes) move them inside with a forklift.”

Nicolay said 28 cells were to be moved into the facility Monday. Each semitrailer truck carried three cells and lined up next to the construction site along Jeffers Street, between Fourth and Third streets.

“At this point, we’re looking to have them all inside the building today,” Nicolay said. “Permanent placement of them might be Tuesday, but for the most part all of them will be in place.”

After stacking two cells one on top of the other, the Bushes welded the two together before they were moved into position. Each cell weighs approximately 6,000 pounds and is made of steel.

