Watch now: Janet Jeffries shares colorful connection to Czech culture at North Platte Public Library
Watch now: Janet Jeffries shares colorful connection to Czech culture at North Platte Public Library

The lush colors and fabrics associated with Czech folk costumes, or “kroje,” brightened an otherwise gray day in North Platte during Thursday’s noon program at the North Platte Public Library.

Janet Jeffries and her daughter Elizabeth Spencer, clad in red wool vests and indigo skirts from Moravian Wallachia, shared the history of kroje and discussed its variation by region.

Kroje originated as a way for feudal lords to recognize their peasants should they travel or attempt to run away, according to Jeffries, but over time evolved into an elaborate dress used for special occasions or weddings.

Each region, depending on the climate and items available to them, used different designs, fabrics and colors. Even decorations could be used to tell where clothing was from, such as fish scales and swirling, fluid designs that adorn the kroj of the Blata region, where fishing was the main industry.

History influenced regional dress as well, as in the case of the Chodsko region near Germany: To this day, Chodsko kroj includes a black scarf in mourning of their king who was murdered.

While many immigrants may have felt the need to distance themselves from their homeland upon arriving in the United States, Czech culture has always been part of Jeffries’ life.

“We all grew up with Czech-speaking relatives ... it’s just the way of life. It’s so important. Our own kids and grandkids love the polka, they love the kolache,” Jeffries said. “Some of us — I say though I’m too young; I didn’t immigrate (to the U.S.) obviously — we never left it. There’s something about it.”

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

