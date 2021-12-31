 Skip to main content
Watch now: Kids celebrate New Year early at North Platte Area Children's Museum
top story

Watch now: Kids celebrate New Year early at North Platte Area Children's Museum

Children’s laughter and joy filled the rooms at the North Platte Area Children’s Museum Noon Year’s Eve Party on Friday.

The annual party brought out the kiddos, who enjoyed treats as well as a balloon drop at noon.

Kim Huddleston, the new director at the museum, was excited about the party as well as the new year.

“We are having snacks for kids and celebrating New Year’s Eve with the kids,” Huddleston said. “We just had parents say that their kids can’t make it to midnight, so we’re doing it a little early for them.”

Looking forward to the new year, Huddleston said some changes are coming up at the museum.

“The room that was once an interactive playroom is going to be changing every few months to a new exhibit,” Huddleston said. “I’m unsure of what theme we will be starting with, but we do have several ideas.”

Those ideas include themes such as dinosaurs, insects, the solar system and a jungle.

“We’re trying to get an exchange program with the Kearney (children’s) museum and Lincoln and Omaha,” Huddleston said. “We have two party rooms open now so we can have multiple parties going on at the same time.”

Huddleston took over as director in November.

“I’m from Lawrence, Kansas, but grew up in Colorado,” Huddleston said. “My husband and I moved to North Platte, his hometown, almost two years ago.”

Huddleston graduated in December 2020 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. She is working toward a master’s in history with an emphasis in education. She has a 13-year-old daughter.

“The director position at the North Platte Area Children’s Museum is my dream job,” Huddleston said. “I’m very excited for what the future holds for me here.”

Related to this story

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

