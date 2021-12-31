Watch now: Kids celebrate New Year early at North Platte Area Children's Museum

Children’s laughter and joy filled the rooms at the North Platte Area Children’s Museum Noon Year’s Eve Party on Friday.

The annual party brought out the kiddos, who enjoyed treats as well as a balloon drop at noon.

Kim Huddleston, the new director at the museum, was excited about the party as well as the new year.

“We are having snacks for kids and celebrating New Year’s Eve with the kids,” Huddleston said. “We just had parents say that their kids can’t make it to midnight, so we’re doing it a little early for them.”

Looking forward to the new year, Huddleston said some changes are coming up at the museum.

“The room that was once an interactive playroom is going to be changing every few months to a new exhibit,” Huddleston said. “I’m unsure of what theme we will be starting with, but we do have several ideas.”

Those ideas include themes such as dinosaurs, insects, the solar system and a jungle.

