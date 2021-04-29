Watch now: Late North Platte music teacher's gift to benefit public school students for years to come

“It’s really nice,” Magnuson said. “I have my own saxophone too, but this just gives me a better sound. There was a shortage of saxophones before and this just adds to the quality of the sound to our band.”

Black also has her own saxophone but appreciates the opportunity to use a new instrument.

“This one is a better quality and I’m just happy I get to play it,” Black said.

Superintendent Ron Hanson said the gift means a lot to the district.

“To have an alumni give back to our community, our schools, is really appreciated, and this has given us the opportunity to benefit students,” Hanson said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Baxter told his seventh grade band students how special the gift is to him and the music department.

“Mrs. Dismukes was my kindergarten teacher at McDonald Elementary,” Baxter said.

As a fifth grader, Baxter said, he was looking for something to do musically, so his family suggested he take piano lessons.