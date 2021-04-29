Watch now: Late North Platte music teacher's gift to benefit public school students for years to come

Former North Platte Public Schools music teacher Beverly Ann (Claus) Dismukes sometimes purchased musical instruments with her own money. Through her estate, she will continue to provide quality instruments for years to come.
Dismukes died in February 2020 at the age of 79. She taught music at NPPS from 1964 to 2000.
Marta Holscher Nelson, elementary music teacher and a co-worker of Dismukes’, and Brandon Baxter, who teaches seventh and eighth grade music, appreciate the gift.
“Bev taught music in North Platte Public Schools for years and years,” Holscher Nelson said. “In fact, she pretty much started the elementary program in our district.”
The interest from the $80,000 gift will be used to purchase instruments every year.
“We’re going to make sure the gift lasts for a long time,” Holscher Nelson said. “She wanted to make sure students had good quality instruments and would oftentimes buy instruments out of her own funds for the schools.”
The last year Dismukes taught, Holscher Nelson said, she bought an entire set of Orff bells for an elementary building, which cost about $3,000 of her own money.
Eighth graders Sawyer Magnuson and Adriana Black will have the use of two brand new alto saxophones to finish out the school year.
“It’s really nice,” Magnuson said. “I have my own saxophone too, but this just gives me a better sound. There was a shortage of saxophones before and this just adds to the quality of the sound to our band.”
Black also has her own saxophone but appreciates the opportunity to use a new instrument.
“This one is a better quality and I’m just happy I get to play it,” Black said.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said the gift means a lot to the district.
“To have an alumni give back to our community, our schools, is really appreciated, and this has given us the opportunity to benefit students,” Hanson said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Baxter told his seventh grade band students how special the gift is to him and the music department.
“Mrs. Dismukes was my kindergarten teacher at McDonald Elementary,” Baxter said.
As a fifth grader, Baxter said, he was looking for something to do musically, so his family suggested he take piano lessons.
“My grandpa Neal Baxter said, ‘you know what, let’s get you some piano lessons,’” Baxter said. “My grandpa Neal took me to Mrs. Dismukes at her home and I took piano with her, and she helped me grow musically.”
Baxter went on to college to earn his degree in music and now teaches in the same school district as Dismukes did.
“It has come full circle for me,” Baxter said, “so it’s very, very special for me for you (students) to be a part of this.”
