Watch now: Licensed practical nursing program graduates receive diplomas at North Platte Community College
Watch now: Licensed practical nursing program graduates receive diplomas at North Platte Community College

Watch now: Licensed practical nursing program graduates at North Platte Community College receive diplomas

Graduates of the licensed practical nursing program at Mid-Plains Community College celebrate their accomplishment after receiving their diplomas on Friday morning.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Many LPN graduates, along with their family and friends, shed a few tears of joy as they received their diplomas Friday.

The licensed practical nurse program at Mid-Plains Community College commencement and pinning ceremony took place at the McDonald-Belton Theater in North Platte. Fifteen students completed the program at the North Platte, Valentine and McCook campuses.

Student commencement speakers Mackenna Turner and Jordan Marie Lewis offered their thoughts on the accomplishment.

“Hey guys, congratulations on making it here today,” Turner said. “All the hard work, time and effort have paid off. We can all stand together and enjoy all of our accomplishments.”

Turner said they have gained important knowledge.

“We learned that the ABCs were more than just letters in the alphabet,” Turner said. “We learned that washing our hands isn’t always the answer.

“We learned to teach our patients to eat well and get plenty of rest. Meanwhile, we learned to survive on few hours of sleep and lots of caffeine.”

Lewis thanked the professors of the nursing program for sharing the expertise they gained over years of experience.

“For me, this is not the most challenging thing I’ve ever done,” Lewis said, “but the most rewarding and honorable thing I’ve done, and I’m sure the rest of you will agree.”

Jody Tomanek, vice president of academic affairs and NPCC, presented the class to MPCC President Ryan Purdy.

“This is something we usually do in May, but they still have a lot of course work to do after that May commencement,” Purdy said. “With COVID kind of spreading out crowds, we asked the faculty what their thoughts were and they said it would be nice to have something special for (the graduates).”

Kathy Harrison, director of nursing, welcomed the students, families and friends and introduced each of the graduates as they received their diplomas.

2021 graduates are:

McCook: Feona Berry, Janine Harding; Valentine: Makala Reiser, Michell Sease; North Platte: Lindi Dawn Bassett, Caroline Draucker Swoboda, Jalissa Lyn Falcon, Jordan Marie Lewis, Sara Maaske, Brittany Lynn Masters, Della Mia McDole, Angela Ortiz, Emma Schrotberger, MacKenna Turner and Braidyn Rein Vierra.

