Watch now: Lincoln Elementary students celebrate Earth Day with recycling projects

In celebration of Earth Day, Lincoln Elementary students created projects from items that normally end up in landfills to learn about protecting the planet.

Second graders Valentin Romero and Zoie Wederski said they learned a lot about recycling.

Valentin said he learned recycling is important because this is “the only planet that has air that we can breathe and that has grass and food and living life.”

He made a lamp out of scrap material.

“I made the lamp out of four bottle caps, extension cord and soft wire, a metal piece from a weight machine and old light switch,” Valentin said. “We used screws, an old porch light and scrap wood.”

Teacher Heather Hupfer said the students learned about repurposing.

“We’re teaching what kids, what people, can do to help protect our planet Earth,” Hupfer said. “The students’ task was to try to use 10 or more items that would have typically been thrown away and that would end up in our landfill.”

Valentin said it took two days to build his project.