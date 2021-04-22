 Skip to main content
Watch now: Lincoln Elementary students celebrate Earth Day with recycling projects
Watch now: Lincoln Elementary students celebrate Earth Day with recycling projects

Watch now: Lincoln Elementary students celebrate Earth Day with recycling projects

Valentin Romero, left, and Zoie Wederski pose with their Earth Day projects Thursday in front of the bottle-cap recycling artwork at the entrance to their school, Lincoln Elementary in North Platte. Valentin built a working lamp out of various materials destined for the landfill, and Zoie crafted a bird feeder with string and plastic bottles. The students are second graders.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

In celebration of Earth Day, Lincoln Elementary students created projects from items that normally end up in landfills to learn about protecting the planet.

Second graders Valentin Romero and Zoie Wederski said they learned a lot about recycling.

Valentin said he learned recycling is important because this is “the only planet that has air that we can breathe and that has grass and food and living life.”

He made a lamp out of scrap material. 

“I made the lamp out of four bottle caps, extension cord and soft wire, a metal piece from a weight machine and old light switch,” Valentin said. “We used screws, an old porch light and scrap wood.”

Teacher Heather Hupfer said the students learned about repurposing.

“We’re teaching what kids, what people, can do to help protect our planet Earth,” Hupfer said. “The students’ task was to try to use 10 or more items that would have typically been thrown away and that would end up in our landfill.”

Valentin said it took two days to build his project.

“My grandpa helped me come up with the idea and he helped me build it,” he said. “My grandpa just builds a lot. He knows how to do wires, I don’t know why.”

Zoie built a bird feeder.

“My mom and my dad pretty much gave me the idea to make it,” Zoie said. “I like birds.”

She used a big plastic bottle, string and a straw to build her project.

“My favorite part was having help from Mom and Dad,” Zoie said. “I felt this project was fun because creating new things is fun.”

Helping birds by providing food was important to her.

“I learned (that if) birds don’t have anything to eat, they might die,” she said. “If people don’t have birds, the birds won’t be useful to spread seeds all around the whole world.”

She said birds need to stay away from bad things, such as trash that pollutes the planet’s water system.

“If they drink water and it has chemicals (in it), they will die,” Zoie said.

Both Valentin and Zoie said it is everyone’s responsibility to take care of the planet.

“Us, yes,” Zoie said, “you and me and everyone else in the whole planet.”

