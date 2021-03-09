Watch now: Maxwell family and consumer sciences teacher reflects on 41 years of teaching

“When my daughter was 4, Maxwell didn’t have full-time preschool,” Hohnholt said. “They had a person who did day care, but not preschool.”

She brought up the idea to her superintendent.

“I remember saying, what if we would do this and I could just work it into two class periods and a block scheduling,” Hohnholt said. “He goes, you know, once you do that, you’re going to be married to it.”

The program continues today.

Hohnholt said she appreciates the freedom to create something that is hers.

“The thing I like about Maxwell is that I’m able to create my own curriculum based on what the kids want to learn and what I think is important,” Hohnholt said. “I think with FCS, you can do that. We have our standards the state provides us with, but we can make them our own.”

Her first year at Maxwell she took over the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club, then known as Future Homemakers of America.

“Then when I got involved with coaching high school track,” Hohnholt said, “I took five years away from it and another teacher handled it. Then in 1985, I picked it back up again and I’ve been with it ever since.”