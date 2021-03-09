Watch now: Maxwell family and consumer sciences teacher reflects on 41 years of teaching

MAXWELL — Jerlyn Hohnholt nurtured a legacy through 41 years of teaching at Maxwell Public Schools that will carry on through many of her former students.
The school currently has 14 teachers who each made their way through Hohnholt’s family and consumer sciences classes.
“That’s the cool thing about this school is that we see so many of our graduates come back here and want to work here,” Hohnholt said. “We’re just kind of like a family.”
She was hired in 1980 to teach the class that was known then as home economics.
“It was kind of interesting,” Hohnholt said. “When I first came here, it was before they had junior high girls basketball. At that time, I think they were really interested in getting a coach for those junior high girls.”
Hohnholt had no experience coaching girls basketball, but really wanted the job.
“I convinced my husband and told (the school), I don’t know anything about basketball, but I’m willing to sponsor if I can have my husband (Jon) coach,” she said.
They coached basketball for about six years.
One of her most cherished memories is when Maxwell Schools started the Early Childhood Lab 32 years ago, she said.
“When my daughter was 4, Maxwell didn’t have full-time preschool,” Hohnholt said. “They had a person who did day care, but not preschool.”
She brought up the idea to her superintendent.
“I remember saying, what if we would do this and I could just work it into two class periods and a block scheduling,” Hohnholt said. “He goes, you know, once you do that, you’re going to be married to it.”
The program continues today.
Hohnholt said she appreciates the freedom to create something that is hers.
“The thing I like about Maxwell is that I’m able to create my own curriculum based on what the kids want to learn and what I think is important,” Hohnholt said. “I think with FCS, you can do that. We have our standards the state provides us with, but we can make them our own.”
Her first year at Maxwell she took over the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club, then known as Future Homemakers of America.
“Then when I got involved with coaching high school track,” Hohnholt said, “I took five years away from it and another teacher handled it. Then in 1985, I picked it back up again and I’ve been with it ever since.”
In the early days, she remembered going to the state competition in a van.
“Now we take a big bus,” Hohnholt said. “The biggest chapter I ever had was 65 kids.”
There are a lot of things Hohnholt said she is going to miss, but none as important as the people.
“Obviously, I’ll miss the students, the co-workers, the relationships that I have built in my 41 years,” Hohnholt said, “not just in the school, but in the community of Maxwell.”
She said the hardest part of her decision was telling next year’s class of seniors.
“I think some of them were crushed,” Hohnholt said. “I was kind of hush-hush about it and there were some tears. I was like, you guys were the one reason I probably would have done this another year.”
But she said now is the right time for her. The Hohnholts have two daughters, and two grandsons who are just a month apart in age.
“Being away from my grandson in Omaha for a chunk of the time, I got to thinking it was time,” Hohnholt said. “My grandsons are both 9 and they’re getting at an age where they’re going to have sporting activities I’d like to go watch.”
Hohnholt said that is difficult during the school year.
“I thought I don’t want them to grow up and I miss those things,” Hohnholt said.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…