Watch now: McDaid Elementary students talk at DARE graduation
Watch now: McDaid Elementary students talk at DARE graduation

Watch now: McDaid Elementary students talk at DARE graduation

North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson, back left, and DARE program director Officer Matt Elder pose with the McDaid sixth grade students who completed the program and received their certificates on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo by Job Vigil

North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder officiated his first DARE graduation at McDaid Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McDaid students were the only class to complete the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program this year in North Platte.

Police Chief Dan Hudson told the students since this was Elder’s first class, they would always be remembered that way.

“You’ve spent a lot of time over the last 10 weeks talking about the importance of good decision-making and the consequences of bad decision-making,” Hudson said.

Hudson said there are a lot of doors to choose to walk through and it is important to make wise decisions.

“Utilize the decision-making steps Officer Elder taught you,” Hudson said. “Remember that you have a lot of people in your life that care about you. You have your parents, your teachers, your family and your friends.”

Hudson said he was proud of the students for their hard work.

“Please remember that we’re always here to help you,” Hudson said, “and to be a part of your future.”

Twenty-two sixth graders at McDaid received their certificates, and Ben Heirigs and Breckyn Collins were selected as winners of the essay contest. Both students read their essays at the ceremony in front of classmates, parents and friends.

Both shared what they had learned about decision-making. They encouraged fellow students to stay away from alcohol and drugs and said they were committed to making good decisions for themselves as well.

