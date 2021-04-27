Watch now: McDaid Elementary students talk at DARE graduation

North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder officiated his first DARE graduation at McDaid Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McDaid students were the only class to complete the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program this year in North Platte.
Police Chief Dan Hudson told the students since this was Elder’s first class, they would always be remembered that way.
“You’ve spent a lot of time over the last 10 weeks talking about the importance of good decision-making and the consequences of bad decision-making,” Hudson said.
Hudson said there are a lot of doors to choose to walk through and it is important to make wise decisions.
“Utilize the decision-making steps Officer Elder taught you,” Hudson said. “Remember that you have a lot of people in your life that care about you. You have your parents, your teachers, your family and your friends.”
Hudson said he was proud of the students for their hard work.
“Please remember that we’re always here to help you,” Hudson said, “and to be a part of your future.”
Twenty-two sixth graders at McDaid received their certificates, and Ben Heirigs and Breckyn Collins were selected as winners of the essay contest. Both students read their essays at the ceremony in front of classmates, parents and friends.
Both shared what they had learned about decision-making. They encouraged fellow students to stay away from alcohol and drugs and said they were committed to making good decisions for themselves as well.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…