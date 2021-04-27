Watch now: McDaid Elementary students talk at DARE graduation

North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder officiated his first DARE graduation at McDaid Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McDaid students were the only class to complete the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program this year in North Platte.

Police Chief Dan Hudson told the students since this was Elder’s first class, they would always be remembered that way.

“You’ve spent a lot of time over the last 10 weeks talking about the importance of good decision-making and the consequences of bad decision-making,” Hudson said.

Hudson said there are a lot of doors to choose to walk through and it is important to make wise decisions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Utilize the decision-making steps Officer Elder taught you,” Hudson said. “Remember that you have a lot of people in your life that care about you. You have your parents, your teachers, your family and your friends.”

Hudson said he was proud of the students for their hard work.

“Please remember that we’re always here to help you,” Hudson said, “and to be a part of your future.”