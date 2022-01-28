Watch now: McDaid fifth grade student takes over as principal for the day

Her day began early Friday as fifth grader Oliwia Wiezorek took over as the principal at McDaid Elementary School.
Wendy Dodson, North Platte Catholic School Foundation executive director, said the opportunity to fill in for Pam Wood as “Principal for a Day” was an auction item at the annual G.R.E.E.N. fundraising event.
Wiezorek was given a reserved parking spot out front, although she doesn’t drive yet, and special principal duties for the entire day. Oliwia’s mom, Kasia, is a second grade teacher at McDaid.
“The first thing I did in the morning was greet the kids that came in,” Oliwia said. “We went around the classrooms and visited with the kids a little bit.”
Oliwia said there wasn’t any student discipline she had to do by early afternoon, “but I’m hoping for some.”
The students, Oliwia said, tried to take advantage of her and asked if they could skip some classes.
“She said ‘no,’” Wood said. “I didn’t even have to step in, she just handled it.”
Oliwia said the teachers tried to get a day off from her as well.
“She was firm and told them, no, that wasn’t going to happen,” Wood said.
Observation for Jill Granger, a fourth grade teacher, was next on Oliwia’s agenda, and “then I went to the preschool building and I read to them,” Oliwia said.
She was tasked with bringing to the office a couple of kids who were in a bit of trouble.
“Mrs. Wood helped them have a positive office visit,” Oliwia said. “I learned that sometimes if kids are being naughty and they come to her, then she can help them calm down and be a little bit nicer.”
The best part of the day, Oliwia said, was near the end of school when she went around to each class and handed out ice cream sandwiches to all the students.
More by Job Vigil
