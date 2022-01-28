 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: McDaid fifth grade student takes over as principal for the day
0 Comments
featured

Watch now: McDaid fifth grade student takes over as principal for the day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McDaid fifth grade student takes over as principal for the day

Oliwia Wiezorek hands out ice cream sandwiches to students near the end of her tenure as acting principal for a day at McDaid Elementary School on Friday.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Her day began early Friday as fifth grader Oliwia Wiezorek took over as the principal at McDaid Elementary School.

Wendy Dodson, North Platte Catholic School Foundation executive director, said the opportunity to fill in for Pam Wood as “Principal for a Day” was an auction item at the annual G.R.E.E.N. fundraising event.

Wiezorek was given a reserved parking spot out front, although she doesn’t drive yet, and special principal duties for the entire day. Oliwia’s mom, Kasia, is a second grade teacher at McDaid.

“The first thing I did in the morning was greet the kids that came in,” Oliwia said. “We went around the classrooms and visited with the kids a little bit.”

Oliwia said there wasn’t any student discipline she had to do by early afternoon, “but I’m hoping for some.”

The students, Oliwia said, tried to take advantage of her and asked if they could skip some classes.

“She said ‘no,’” Wood said. “I didn’t even have to step in, she just handled it.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oliwia said the teachers tried to get a day off from her as well.

“She was firm and told them, no, that wasn’t going to happen,” Wood said.

Observation for Jill Granger, a fourth grade teacher, was next on Oliwia’s agenda, and “then I went to the preschool building and I read to them,” Oliwia said.

She was tasked with bringing to the office a couple of kids who were in a bit of trouble.

“Mrs. Wood helped them have a positive office visit,” Oliwia said. “I learned that sometimes if kids are being naughty and they come to her, then she can help them calm down and be a little bit nicer.”

The best part of the day, Oliwia said, was near the end of school when she went around to each class and handed out ice cream sandwiches to all the students.

More by Job Vigil

Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021

North Platte resident Stephan Budke opens up about his long battle, and recovery from, COVID-19
Local
featured

North Platte resident Stephan Budke opens up about his long battle, and recovery from, COVID-19

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."

Hershey Public Schools get high-tech experience thanks to state grant
Education
featured

Hershey Public Schools get high-tech experience thanks to state grant

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Watch now: North Platte couple renovates former diner into living space
Focus
top story

Watch now: North Platte couple renovates former diner into living space

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”

Focus
top story

North Platte's Community Build Playground is a third of the way to its goal

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…

Watch now: UNL doctoral student feels at home in North Platte, grows her interest in ag
Focus
top story

Watch now: UNL doctoral student feels at home in North Platte, grows her interest in ag

  • Job Vigil
  • 0

Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The canal almost lost to time
Local

The canal almost lost to time

In 1894, Perkins County residents began work on an ill-fated South Platte River canal from Ovid, Colorado, into Nebraska, the remnants of which can be seen today, if you know where to look.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News