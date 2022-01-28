Watch now: McDaid fifth grade student takes over as principal for the day

Her day began early Friday as fifth grader Oliwia Wiezorek took over as the principal at McDaid Elementary School.

Wendy Dodson, North Platte Catholic School Foundation executive director, said the opportunity to fill in for Pam Wood as “Principal for a Day” was an auction item at the annual G.R.E.E.N. fundraising event.

Wiezorek was given a reserved parking spot out front, although she doesn’t drive yet, and special principal duties for the entire day. Oliwia’s mom, Kasia, is a second grade teacher at McDaid.

“The first thing I did in the morning was greet the kids that came in,” Oliwia said. “We went around the classrooms and visited with the kids a little bit.”

Oliwia said there wasn’t any student discipline she had to do by early afternoon, “but I’m hoping for some.”

The students, Oliwia said, tried to take advantage of her and asked if they could skip some classes.

“She said ‘no,’” Wood said. “I didn’t even have to step in, she just handled it.”

Oliwia said the teachers tried to get a day off from her as well.