Watch now: McDonald Elementary School students gather food and money for Salvation Army food pantry

Students at McDonald Elementary School took Principal Kim Flanders’ encouragement to heart and are gathering food and money for the Salvation Army food pantry.

“We have used the month of November to dedicate some Spirit Days for students and staff and encouraged them to wear hats to school,” Flanders said. “As a thank you to wearing their hats, we asked them to bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry or a monetary donation.”

Flanders said the donations have been overwhelming.

“As of Thursday, we have about $140 in cash and lots of boxes of canned food that we plan to take to the Salvation Army,” Flanders said.

Early Thursday morning as the students were dropped off for school, Flanders and “Big Dan” Koehler, the school custodian, greeted the students as they entered the building, stopping to place their donations into the jar and cans on the table.

“I want to thank the students and families for supporting this,” Flanders said. “I think it’s a great act of altruism. It’s having us show kids the Helen Keller quote that ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much’ is true. I think we have shown that today.”

