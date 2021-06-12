Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen

Holen follows in the footsteps of her mother, Jodi Miller Holen, who won the 1988 Miss Nebraska title.

“I’m so excited, I’m so excited for her,” Jodi Holen said. “I know what it’s like. You would never want to try to convince a child to do this, they have to want to do it because it’s a job.”

Jodi said her daughter has wanted to make sure she was her best self before she came to the stage to compete.

The 2021 Outstanding Teen winner said she was excited as well.

“I’m still coming off that emotional high,” Chen said. “I think what I’m most looking forward to this year is this year of service.”

Chen said she competed for her social impact statement and its purpose.

“I think it’s so important to support all these underprivileged students,” Chen said, “and I think it’s so important that we do as Nebraskans promote cultural inclusivity.”

The top eight in each competition were announced at the beginning of the evening and each performed in talent, evening wear and on-stage question.