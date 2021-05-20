Watch now: Motorcyclists ride across Nebraska advocating for funding children's mental health programs

Motorcyclists from across the state picked up letters Thursday in North Platte to deliver to the Nebraska Legislature advocating for funding of mental health programs for children.
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher welcomed the bikers on the 14th annual Pony Express Ride Across Nebraska, and Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen Katelyn Bowers, of North Platte, handed the letters to rider Luke Bennetts of Wilcox.
“This is important because it’s supporting our upcoming generation,” said Holly Stevens, the stop and promotion coordinator for the ride. “It’s really, really tough when you don’t have resources, when you’re parenting and trying to do your best and you don’t have that support.”
Stevens said the purpose of the letters is to try to find that support for those parents and children.
“We want to let the parents and children know they are not alone and that we are pounding the pavement for them,” Stevens said.
This is the 14th year for the ride. The motorcyclists started their journey at Scottsbluff and will stop along the Interstate 80 corridor to meet with local family support organizations.
Families 1st Partnership and Guardian Light Family Services participated in the event at Cody Park Pavilion in North Platte.
