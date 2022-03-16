Watch now: MPCC hosts more than 300 middle school girls for STEM learning day

More than 300 middle school girls from across west central Nebraska participated Wednesday in the 2022 Expanding Your Horizons conference at Mid-Plains Community College.

Keynote speaker Kathy Bourque, Great Plains Health Foundation executive director, encouraged the girls to learn from their failures.

“I’m also a certified life and leadership coach,” Bourque said, “and more importantly I’m a failure.”

Bourque said those words can impact everything you do.

“The most important words in the English language are the words you put after them,” Bourque said, “and that is going to determine how you think about yourself and some of the goals you’re going to accomplish in your life.”

Her life story was filled with moments of failure followed by success, and Bourque said she learned something from every adversity.

Bridget Lange is the testing center coordinator in career services at Mid-Plains Community College. Lange has been organizing the conference for the past eight years with her team.

She said Expanding Your Horizons is a nationwide program and Mid-Plains is the only college in Nebraska that hosts a conference.

“The college has been hosting the conference for well over 30 years,” Lange said.

The conference concentrates on science, technology, engineering and math careers. Wednesday’s program offered 21 workshops and each girl could choose three to experience.

“We want to spark (the girls’) interest in maybe something they didn’t think about,” Lange said. “Maybe they’re interested in it and can find out more information about it.”

One of the most popular workshops was the veterinary technology class conducted by the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Middle schooler MaKenna Hollander talked about what it felt like to hold a corn snake and a ball python.

“It was really, really cool because everybody says that snakes are slimy,” said MaKenna, who attends Adams Middle School in North Platte. “But they’re actually not. You can feel the muscles move around as you hold it.”

MaKenna said she might think about working as a zoologist or in a veterinary office.

Other workshops included Lego robotics, pharmacy, photography, firefighter/EMS, nursing, radiology technologist, meteorologist, and kitchen and bath designer.

