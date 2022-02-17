Watch now: Nebraska bowling team practices in North Platte ahead of 2022 Special Olympics

Allie Moore picked up bowling in 2011 just because it seemed like something fun to do.
Her skills and commitment to the sport have grown over the decade from there.
“I gradually worked my way up to (playing in) three leagues, learned to throw a hook ball and just gone from there,” the Kearney resident said.
Moore is one of four individuals who constitute Team Nebraska for the Special Olympics.
Moore was joined by Jared Gies of North Platte, Jason Gieschen of Ogallala and Tencie Tonniges of Bayard on Sunday afternoon for the team’s initial practice at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte.
It is one of eight practices that team coach Rob Hampton will hold in advance of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, June 5-10.
Team Nebraska will participate in individual, doubles and team matches at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center.
“I like the competitiveness of it but I am more there to have a good time, make friends and make good memories that will last a lifetime,” said Moore, who rolled a personal-best 648 series Feb. 11.
Tonniges was breaking in a new Hammer bowling ball Sunday afternoon.
“Bowling has always been in my family and I just fell in love with it,” said Tonniges, who competes in a women’s league on Thursday and Special Olympics on Saturday each week.
This will mark Tonniges’ second appearance in the national games. She competed in track and field in the 2014 Newark, New Jersey, games where she participated in shot put, the 100- and 200-meter races and the 400 relay.
“It’s more about the experience,” she said of the national games. “If I win, I win. If I don’t, I don’t.”
Gies has participated in the national games before as a junior ambassador in the 2018 Games in Seattle.
He is gearing up for his first national competition in a sport that he is seemingly always around.
As an employee of Wild Bill’s Fun Center, he gets some practice with a few morning games on the days he works.
The left-hander said he likes the challenge of the activity.
“It’s just an awesome sport and I keep trying to get better,” Gies said.
Gieschen has competed in two other national competitions, in 2014 and ’18. He participated in power lifting, equestrian and track and field in the past, and this is his first time in bowling.
“It’s fun but it’s challenging at the same time,” said Gieschen, whose top two games of 216 and 214 came nearly a year apart to the day.
Gieschen, who also has served as a games ambassador in both of his previous trips, admits he has a competitive streak, but that is tempered by just being part of the event.
“I do like to win but it’s whatever I get,” he said. “If I get first, second, fifth or whatever, I’m there to have fun.”