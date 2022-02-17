Watch now: Nebraska bowling team practices in North Platte ahead of 2022 Special Olympics

“Bowling has always been in my family and I just fell in love with it,” said Tonniges, who competes in a women’s league on Thursday and Special Olympics on Saturday each week.

This will mark Tonniges’ second appearance in the national games. She competed in track and field in the 2014 Newark, New Jersey, games where she participated in shot put, the 100- and 200-meter races and the 400 relay.

“It’s more about the experience,” she said of the national games. “If I win, I win. If I don’t, I don’t.”

Gies has participated in the national games before as a junior ambassador in the 2018 Games in Seattle.

He is gearing up for his first national competition in a sport that he is seemingly always around.

As an employee of Wild Bill’s Fun Center, he gets some practice with a few morning games on the days he works.

The left-hander said he likes the challenge of the activity.

“It’s just an awesome sport and I keep trying to get better,” Gies said.