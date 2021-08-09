Watch now: Nebraska State Patrol launches drone program for crash investigations

The Nebraska State Patrol has launched a new drone program designed to get roadways cleared faster, while still conducting a thorough crash investigation, according to a press release. The new program includes crash reconstruction investigators throughout the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a major step for our team, combining new technology with the expertise already possessed by our crash reconstruction investigators,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The goal of this program is to be able to clear crash scenes faster, while maintaining the high-level of investigations our troopers already perform. Clearing a scene faster means roads can open sooner, saving time and money for travelers and the trucking industry, and hopefully preventing secondary crashes.”

NSP crash reconstruction investigators who are part of the drone program have all completed the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 certification as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operators. In addition to that training, they have all undergone an additional level of training specific to utilizing the UAVs for 3-D mapping of crash scenes.