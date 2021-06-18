Watch now: Nebraskaland Days Antique Car Show, Parade lets automobile aficionados show off their rides

Harwood said the truck is fully customized from top to bottom and, as far as he knows, it is the first true pickup the college has built.

“The big back window, the wrap-around, is probably one of the reasons we chose this one,” Harwood said. “This truck comes from Curtis, Nebraska, and the gentleman who had it has pretty much been in Frontier County his whole life.”

Raffle tickets are $10 each and the drawing will take place Sept. 11 at the Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park.

Jamey and Rachel Swanson brought their 1994 Chevy S10 to the show.

“We put a 505 cubic inch big block Chevy (engine) in it,” Jamey said. “We wanted to put together a safe race vehicle, which we’ve also made street legal at the same time so we can have a little fun.”

The truck has not yet been on the race track.

“We literally just finished this truck last night to make it here,” Jamey said.

The couple hopes to have it race ready by next month.

“It’s a joint effort,” Rachel said. “One of the reasons we picked it up is that I’m ready to drag race again.