Watch now: Nebraskaland Days Antique Car Show, Parade lets automobile aficionados show off their rides

Memories of days gone by or just a love for automobiles drew folks from all over Nebraska to show off their vehicles Friday at Memorial Park.
The annual Antique Car Show and Parade put on display some classic cars as well as newer models for onlookers to admire.
Mike and Brenda Monson of Brady brought their 1951 Ford Business Coupe.
“I got a ’51 because my dad, the first car he ever bought new was a ’51 Ford sedan,” Mike said. “It’s a fun car to drive.”
The Monsons said there is a difference between a business coupe and a sedan.
“The business coupe had an extra large trunk so traveling salesmen could fit their products in it,” Mike said.
They have had the car for about 10 years and the car has a flathead V8, 239 engine in it.
“It’s a three-speed and it does have the overdrive on it,” Mike said.”
Mark Harwood, auto body instructor at North Platte Community College, described the 2021 raffle truck that helps raise funds for the program at the school.
“It’s a 1955 Chevy, two-wheel-drive pickup,” Harwood said. “We put a 6.0 liter (motor) with a 4L80 transmission in it. It’s basically the new and the old — modern technology with the old body style.”
Harwood said the truck is fully customized from top to bottom and, as far as he knows, it is the first true pickup the college has built.
“The big back window, the wrap-around, is probably one of the reasons we chose this one,” Harwood said. “This truck comes from Curtis, Nebraska, and the gentleman who had it has pretty much been in Frontier County his whole life.”
Raffle tickets are $10 each and the drawing will take place Sept. 11 at the Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park.
Jamey and Rachel Swanson brought their 1994 Chevy S10 to the show.
“We put a 505 cubic inch big block Chevy (engine) in it,” Jamey said. “We wanted to put together a safe race vehicle, which we’ve also made street legal at the same time so we can have a little fun.”
The truck has not yet been on the race track.
“We literally just finished this truck last night to make it here,” Jamey said.
The couple hopes to have it race ready by next month.
“It’s a joint effort,” Rachel said. “One of the reasons we picked it up is that I’m ready to drag race again.
“We had an altered dragster a couple of years ago and that’s when I started drag racing.”