Watch now: Neighbors help farmer with cancer finish harvest near Merna

“We had the combines all cleaned off and everything,” Johnson said with a laugh.

To hire the combines, Neil said, the cost is about $450-$500 an hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These folks are donating all that, their employees, the use of the trucks and their tractors,” Neil said. “It’s amazing.”

The Coleman family has had four generations of farmers work the land.

“My grandpa started in 1887 and we still own the original quarter,” Neil said. “Where I grew up was started about 1890 and there’s two quarters over there. The fifth generation is coming up now. Chad Coleman, Greg’s son, also farms with his dad.”

Greg’s son Chad said he was overwhelmed by the effort.

“Neighbors, family and friends came together to help Dad finish up his harvest,” Chad said. “I just never thought it would be this big of a deal, and these guys have gone far above and beyond helping us out.”

Chad said the harvest was going faster than he thought it would.

“It was big on the Thomas Feed Mill and Adams Land and Cattle to make time and room for our harvest so we could fulfill our contracts,” Chad said.