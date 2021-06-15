 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: New business in North Platte offers patrons the chance to paint and sip
0 comments
top story

Watch now: New business in North Platte offers patrons the chance to paint and sip

{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: New business in North Platte offers patrons the chance to paint and sip

Delaney Vargas sits at a table in The Tipsy Canvas, 104 E. Fifth St. in North Platte, an art studio that offers painting classes where adults can paint while sipping on their favorite beverage. She also offers kids camps and will book for special events, such as office or birthday parties.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte native Delaney Vargas decided teaching school might not be the life’s canvas she wanted to paint, so she is opening a venue where she can help folks learn to paint and have fun doing it.

The Tipsy Canvas has opened at 104 E. Fifth St. in North Platte. Classes are offered for participants to learn how to paint while sipping on their favorite beverage.

“Mostly it’s just to introduce people to painting and just a great environment where people can come and have fun,” Vargas said. “I’ve wanted to do it for quite a while now.”

She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2017 with a bachelor’s in art education.

“I taught art for four years,” Vargas said. “I did two years in Maywood and two years here in town, and it just wasn’t quite what I wanted to do with my life. So I created an opportunity that works for me.”

Participants will paint with acrylics on a 16-by-20-inch canvas.

“We do different (styles),” Vargas said. “There are some that will be abstracts and some that are more realistic. None of them are overly complicated.” Some can be completed in two hours, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cost for step-by-step painting classes is $35.

“If you just want to come in and create a painting of your own, we have open studio hours,” Vargas said. “We provide the canvas, the brushes, the paint and you can create whatever you want.”

Vargas said the business is in the process of getting a liquor license and she has been told it will come sometime next week.

The classes, however, are not just for adults, but she has kids camps scheduled as well as special events, such as birthday parties.

“We are open to scheduling for special events and we’ll book groups,” Vargas said.

She said the concept for The Tipsy Canvas is popular in some larger cities and now “people won’t have to drive to Denver” to experience it.

Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Call Vargas at 308-252-1220 with questions or to book a special event, such as birthday parties.

The website thetipsycanvas.com has more information on the classes offered, including a number of offerings for kids and adults. The business also has a Facebook page at facebook.com/thetipsycanvasnp with contact numbers and photos from classes as well.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen
Local

Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen

Morgan Holen, Miss Omaha, was selected to represent the state as the 2021 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Jamie Rose Chen, Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, will wear the Miss Nebraska's Outstanding Teen crown for the next year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News