Watch now: New business in North Platte offers patrons the chance to paint and sip

North Platte native Delaney Vargas decided teaching school might not be the life’s canvas she wanted to paint, so she is opening a venue where she can help folks learn to paint and have fun doing it.
The Tipsy Canvas has opened at 104 E. Fifth St. in North Platte. Classes are offered for participants to learn how to paint while sipping on their favorite beverage.
“Mostly it’s just to introduce people to painting and just a great environment where people can come and have fun,” Vargas said. “I’ve wanted to do it for quite a while now.”
She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2017 with a bachelor’s in art education.
“I taught art for four years,” Vargas said. “I did two years in Maywood and two years here in town, and it just wasn’t quite what I wanted to do with my life. So I created an opportunity that works for me.”
Participants will paint with acrylics on a 16-by-20-inch canvas.
“We do different (styles),” Vargas said. “There are some that will be abstracts and some that are more realistic. None of them are overly complicated.” Some can be completed in two hours, she said.
The cost for step-by-step painting classes is $35.
“If you just want to come in and create a painting of your own, we have open studio hours,” Vargas said. “We provide the canvas, the brushes, the paint and you can create whatever you want.”
Vargas said the business is in the process of getting a liquor license and she has been told it will come sometime next week.
The classes, however, are not just for adults, but she has kids camps scheduled as well as special events, such as birthday parties.
“We are open to scheduling for special events and we’ll book groups,” Vargas said.
She said the concept for The Tipsy Canvas is popular in some larger cities and now “people won’t have to drive to Denver” to experience it.
Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Call Vargas at 308-252-1220 with questions or to book a special event, such as birthday parties.
The website thetipsycanvas.com has more information on the classes offered, including a number of offerings for kids and adults. The business also has a Facebook page at facebook.com/thetipsycanvasnp with contact numbers and photos from classes as well.