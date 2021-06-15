Watch now: New business in North Platte offers patrons the change to paint and sip

North Platte native Delaney Vargas decided teaching school might not be the life’s canvas she wanted to paint, so she is opening a venue where she can help folks learn to paint and have fun doing it.

The Tipsy Canvas has opened at 104 E. Fifth St. in North Platte. Classes are offered for participants to learn how to paint while sipping on their favorite beverage.

“Mostly it’s just to introduce people to painting and just a great environment where people can come and have fun,” Vargas said. “I’ve wanted to do it for quite a while now.”

She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2017 with a bachelor’s in art education.

“I taught art for four years,” Vargas said. “I did two years in Maywood and two years here in town, and it just wasn’t quite what I wanted to do with my life. So I created an opportunity that works for me.”

Participants will paint with acrylics on a 16-by-20-inch canvas.

“We do different (styles),” Vargas said. “There are some that will be abstracts and some that are more realistic. None of them are overly complicated.” Some can be completed in two hours, she said.

The cost for step-by-step painting classes is $35.